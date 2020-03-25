Kehlani was feeling a little spicy on Instagram where she posted a video of her twerking to her newest single ‘Toxic‘ . Baelani captioned the video “TOXIC (QUARANTINE STYLE) out now on my youtube i was red wine drunk tonight and locked myself in my room for an hour never edited a video before s/o iMovie on the Mac. lincoln bio lil biihhhh go sip sum”.

Shortly after fans suggest making a Toxic Challenge and Kehlani approves and tells her fans to “shake that sh*t then”.

Not only was she working on a video for her fans she also gave us a little twerkin’ in between!

#ToxicChallenge: Kehlani Gives Us A Quarantine Style Twerk [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com