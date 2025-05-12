Tory Lanez Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Prison, Social Media Shows No Mercy

Listen Live
Tory Lanez Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Prison

May 12, 2025
Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence has gone without major incident until now.  According to TMZ, several sources —including one in law enforcement— said he was stabbed Monday morning while walking in the yard at California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.
The injury was reportedly so serious that the Canadian-born rapper had to be transported to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield. 

Born Daystar Peterson, he’s currently serving a decade behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 when the two were romantically involved and got into an argument after leaving a party and Kylie Jenner’s home.  He was eventually found guilty of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He was sentenced back in 2022, but the high-profile court proceedings versus Meg have been ongoing, with her recently taking aim at him in a civil case against Milagro Cooper. Meg is accusing cooper, a blogger of using her “social media accounts to spread defamatory statements, deepfake porn videos, and outright lies about [Megan] at the behest and command of Mr. Peterson.” For his part, Meg asked that he be held in contempt for facilitating the smear campaign and acting “disruptive, inflammatory” during the deposition. See how social media is reacting to the stabbing below.

