Tory Lanez Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Prison, Social Media Shows No Mercy

Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence has gone without major incident until now.

The injury was reportedly so serious that the Canadian-born rapper had to be transported to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield.

Born Daystar Peterson, he’s currently serving a decade behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 when the two were romantically involved and got into an argument after leaving a party and Kylie Jenner ’s home.

He was eventually found guilty of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

He was sentenced back in 2022, but the high-profile court proceedings versus Meg have been ongoing, with her recently taking aim at him in a civil case against Milagro Cooper.

Meg is accusing cooper, a blogger of using her “social media accounts to spread defamatory statements, deepfake porn videos, and outright lies about [Megan] at the behest and command of Mr. Peterson.”

For his part, Meg asked that he be held in contempt for facilitating the smear campaign and acting “disruptive, inflammatory” during the deposition.

