Top Celebrity Looks We Love From Giorgio Armani: See Fashion Moments From Rihanna, Beyoncé, Viola Davis, & More

Giorgio Armani passed away today, September 4. Known for his finesse in tailoring and his signature model of quiet luxury, Armani’s work defined red carpets, runways, and even street style.

From gowns that draped like art to logo tees that paired easily with jeans and Timbs – hello Armani Exchange – his designs helped shape the way we see modern elegance. Armani built a fashion world that could flex between couture and streetwear without losing meaning or swag.

True fashion lovers know that Giorgio Armani made a stamp on fashion, society, and Black culture. He was a designer who saw us – almost like a luxury fairy godfather of sorts. From Viola Davis claiming her Oscar in a scarlet Privé gown, to Rihanna turning heads in a movie vixen-inspired look, to Denzel stepping into the history books in a classic Armani tux, he made sure our icons looked like icons.

Amid a sea of what some may describe as loud couture, Giorgio Armani’s clothes were different. They embodied quiet luxury and timeless style. In other words, they slayed and did just enough.

And every time one of our favorite Black stars walked out in his designs, it reminded the world that we belong in every room

Remember The 2007 Oscars? When Beyoncé Wore A Mint Green Armani Privé Gown?

Beyoncé wore one of our favorite looks from Giorgio Armani. Queen Bey and Armani were a match made in fashion heaven. At the 2007 Oscars, Beyoncé looked like a goddess in a mint-green Armani Privé gown. The one-shoulder cut, the soft sparkle, the pastel hue on her melanin skin, the way the fabric hugged and draped her body? Chef’s kiss!

This Armani look was everything we love about high fashion couture: it amplified her look without swallowing her. Bey glowed on the red carpet. Armani’s masterful design made it one of her most iconic style moments.

Top Celebrity Looks We Love From Giorgio Armani

As we remember Giorgio Armani’s impact on fashion, we have to look back at some of his most memorable looks. And trust us, there are many. Scroll to see Giorgio Armani slays that still turn heads and have us inspired.

1. Rihanna (2012 Grammys) Source:Getty Rihanna co-designed her plunging black Armani gown with Giorgio himself, making it another culture fashion moment. Inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s portrayal in Scarface, the piece was backless, sultry, and unforgettable. And Rih Rih’s blonde hair with black/brown roots set off the entire look. 2. Viola Davis (2017 Oscars) Source:Getty This Armani look will go down as one of the most memorable in haute couture history. At the 2017 Oscars, Viola Davis glided on the red carpet in a fiery red off-the-shoulder gown with a sweeping train that was made for her. The look embodied style and sophistication, and was tailored to perfection. The look is so iconic that it is the muse for her recent wax figure. 3. Halle Berry (2003 SAG Awards) Source:Getty Halle Berry is feminine perfection at the 2003 SAG Awards. As Essence reported, Halle “wanted something ‘fresh and clean’ to wear,” and this Armani look was it. Halle stunned in a coral chiffon gown, proving less really can be more. Especially when you’re Halle Berry. 4. Cynthia Erivo (Critics’ Choice Awards) Source:Getty Cynthia Erivo knows how to defy gravity – and serve a look. And if you need proof, check out her recent slay at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards. Wearing a futuristic black Armani Privé gown, Cynthia shimmered like liquid metal. High fashion with no apologies. Yes, please! 5. Rihanna (2017 Grammys) Source:Getty Another Rihanna x Armani masterpiece hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards. For this big night, the Bajan beauty rocked a crystal-beaded tangerine crop top with a massive, multi-layered black skirt. The fit was bold, daring, boss and a whole moment. 6. Alicia Keys (2009 Oscars) Source:Getty Alicia floated on the 2009 Oscars carpet. She wore a stunning lilac Armani gown with elegant draping and a dramatic slit. Bringing color and softness to Hollywood’s biggest night, the singer oozed style. 7. Denzel Washington (2002 Oscars) Source:Getty Denzel Washington and classic suiting go hand in hand. The iconic actor tends to wear them for big occasions, and this historic night was no different. As he accepted the Oscar for Best Actor in 2002, Denzel wore a simple, flawless Armani tux. Sharp. Timeless. Legendary.