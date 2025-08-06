Top 10 Most Memorable Moments From ‘Yo! MTV Raps’

Thirty-seven years ago today, MTV premiered “Yo! MTV Raps” and gave Hip-Hop a public platform that changed the genre in a groundbreaking way.

When it came to the culture, “Yo! MTV Raps” was right on the nose. With Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover and Dr. Dre as hosts, the show showcased Rap and Hip-Hop in an authentic way that also brought electric energy and innovation. The show also became an important platform to highlight emerging artists in the genre, along with giving flowers to established artists.

“Yo! MTV Raps” influence not only put Hip-Hop on the map on a public scale, it also helped to expand the genre beyond music and spearhead the overall cultural movement of Hip-Hop in a way that hadn’t yet been done before.

The show also showcased exclusive interviews, live performances and freestyles. Though the show came to a close in 1995, it is still referred to as one of MTV’s most unforgettable series.

In honor of “Yo! MTV Raps'” anniversary, we have compiled a playlist of some of the series’ most memorable moments throughout its run.

1. Fab 5 Freddy interviews The Fresh Prince & DJ Jazzy Jeff at the “Boycott The Grammys” (1989) Several Rap artists during the 1989 Grammy Awards decided to boycott due to the Recording Academy’s decision to not televise the rap category during the main award show. 2. Interviews with the Ladies of Hip-Hop 3. Interview with Tupac and John Singleton Where Tupac Calls Out The Hughes Brothers (1993) 4. Showcasing Public Enemy’s Controversial “By The Time I Get To Arizona” Music Video The video was eventually pulled from MTV’s rotation shortly after its release. 5. Introducing Wu-Tang Clan (1993) “Yo! MTV Raps” was instrumental in introducing Wu-Tang Clan to the masses, showcasing the group’s unique style and flow to audiences unfamiliar with them back then. 6. The Ed Lover Dance 7. Fab 5 Freddy with Tupac, Coolio, Mack 10, MC Breed & Wino in LA (1993) 8. Fab 5 Freddy Talks With Spike Lee About “Mo’ Better Blues” & Freedom Of Speech (1990) 9. Fab 5 Freddy with N.W.A. In Compton (1991) 10. Run DMC’s Performance That Birthed Live Fridays (1991)