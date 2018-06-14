Maxim released their annual list of the hottest 100 women in music, fashion, film and television.

Per usual, they neglected to mention some of the most noteworthy, sexy, Black women in the industry. So we did it for you!

Check out some of our favorite Black beauties who are too fine for some Hot 100 List anyway.

Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women Who Are Way Too Fine For Maxim’s Hot 100 List was originally published on globalgrind.com