Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women Who Are Way Too Fine For Maxim’s Hot 100 List

Maxim released their annual list of the hottest 100 women in music, fashion, film and television.
Per usual, they neglected to mention some of the most noteworthy, sexy, Black women in the industry. So we did it for you!
Check out some of our favorite Black beauties who are too fine for some Hot 100 List anyway.
1. Teyana Taylor
It doesn’t get much hotter than this petunia.
2. Janet Jackson
A mom at 50 years old! It doesn’t get any hotter than that.
3. Ashley Blaine Featehrson
Looks (check), personality (check), thriving career with no end in sight (check).
4. Gabrielle Union
Gabby has clearly been drinking from the fountain of youth.
5. Tessa Thompson
Tessa is THEEE “IT” girl in Hollywood that continues to mesmerize us with her poise and confidence, all while maintaining such a care free aura.
6. Solange
Being hot doesn’t’ just stop with your looks. Solo is proof that sexiness is all about being yourself, unapologetically.
7. Ciara
Is it just us, or did Cici get hotter after baby number 2.
8. Lala Anthony
Lala has her hands in everything from television to film – and she looks damn good while doing it.
9. Serena Williams
You can’t talk about beautiful, Black women without mentioning Serena “The GOAT” Williams. That is all.
10. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is as bold and brilliant as she is beautiful. #Winning
11. Issa Rae
Issa made the list this year. But we still had to mention her as the hottest thing out right now. Respeck it!