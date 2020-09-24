Tomi Lahren’s Diarrhea Of The Mouth Strikes Again With Breonna Taylor Comments

Tomi Lahren has made it her life’s mission to use her platform to utter some of the most ludicrous statements in regards to Black lives, doing so once again over Breonna Taylor. After going on a tirade about the so-called justification the Louisville officers had in murdering Taylor as she slept, Twitter has been gathering Lahren by her bleach blond tresses.

“It is NOT an officer’s duty to gamble with his/her life so you can happily and comfortably resist arrest,” the controversial Fox Nation host tweeted.

She followed up with, “What happened to Breonna Taylor is a horrible tragedy but for the Left to assert the officers came in to attack her in a blind and racist rage is a LIE and to burn down and ravage yet another community over it is not justice and not acceptable.”

In response to the unrest in Louisville and news that two city officers were shot, Lahren found new fuel for her failing fire.

“At least 2 officers shot in Louisville tonight. This is not a protest, there are lawless thugs waging a war on cops and a war on law and order. Disgusting!!!” Lahren wrote.

Hammering the “Law and Order” theme home, Lahren then said, “The merits, charges & indictments in this case never mattered. As we’ve seen since BLM was started, it’s all just an excuse to riot, loot and burn. Justice never mattered to this movement & it never will so long as this lawless behavior is encouraged and excused by the Left.”

On Twitter, people clapped back at Lahren but, as she’s known to do, the conservative pundit fired back and stood firm on her stances. As a result, Lahren’s name began trending on Twitter this morning and we’ve got the results of the commentary listed out below.

Photo: Getty

