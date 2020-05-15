CLOSE
Tinashe Spicy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Posted May 15, 2020

2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Tinashe has been helping to flatten the curve by staying home and slaying at the same time! The R&B Singer Tinashe has tried a new look rocking some braids mid quarantine and she looks great. Not only has she been killing it on TikTok she showed off how flexible she is and has all of our jaws dropping! The Aquarius also has been itching to get out the hour and perform again, “How’s everyone holding up? I’m like 50+ days deep in quarantine and itching to perform again…..”

While we wait for the world to open back up so we can see Tinashe perform check out some of her quarantine photos!

1.

View this post on Instagram

👅💕🌀💚😋

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

work from home

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

💚🌮🧡👍🏽🌟💗😋

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Hop on Warzone quads, let’s squad up

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

scary

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Me fuckin wit you? Not my M.O.

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Meow

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

@savagexfenty #savagexambassador

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

cheeseburger 😆

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Would you fight for what you want?

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

Alicia told me to put this on the grid 😇

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

We don’t like you, either

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

Close