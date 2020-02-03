CLOSE
Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A Super Bowl Ring On It

Posted February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Rob Carr / Getty


On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs made an amazing comeback during the Super Bowl to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the fourth quarter. But possibly more important to the millions of thirsty U.S. citizens was the screen time of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Many viewers became dehydrated almost instantly. I mean, look at him….

 

Don’t be surprised if your pro-Black best friend is willing to risk it all with Mr. Travis.

Many people, Black women especially, were ready to make Travis their white king when they got a glimpse of that perfectly trimmed fade and a beard that was sculpted by Michelangelo himself.

 

It’s amazing what a fresh cut and some swag can do.

Straight Black men everywhere better get it together and do some self reflection because Travis is on the rise. Especially now that he has a Super Bowl win added to his accolades.

 

Now on one hand, Travis is happily coupled up with model and media personality Kayla Nicole, so thirsty Twitter will have to simmer down.

View this post on Instagram

favorite hello, hardest goodbye. 💕 #throwbacknothursday

A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole) on

 

But on another hand, it’s clear Travis is into the melanin, which gives hope to parched practitioners everywhere.

Or at least they can fantasize, right?

Thirsty Twitter shant stop thirsting. Take a peep at some of the most coveting tweets below.

Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A Super Bowl Ring On It  was originally published on globalgrind.com

