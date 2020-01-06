Per usual, the fashion was amazing but the hairstyles this time around were worth a discussion. We saw a variety of looks that made me think this year’s red carpet styles will be taken to a new level. For the Golden Globes we saw a lot of loose curls, pixie cuts and simple, elegant hairdos.

If you’re looking for some hairstyle inspiration for 2020, get into the 10 looks that slayed on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet.

These Hairstyles Slayed On The 2020 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com