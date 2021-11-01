It is amazing to see celebrities and their teams get creative and transform themselves entirely into another celebrity. These costumes are the best because not only do they entertain us, they also pay homage to the celebrity and in most cases, take us back to a certain day and time during a nostalgic era. If you were engulfed in some of your own Halloween activities this weekend and happened to miss a few celebrity costumes that were posted on social media, we’ve got you covered. Get into the celebrities below who completely wowed us by dressing up as other notable celebrities.

These Celebrities Dressed Up As Other Celebrities For Halloween 2021 And They Nailed It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Nick Cannon as Steve Harvey Nick Cannon had us holding our sides laughing at his costume and impersonation of Steve Harvey. From the big personality to the gaudy, oversize suit, perfect mustache and teeth – Nick Cannon gets an A+ for his Halloween 2021 costume.

2. Marlo Hampton as Whitney Houston Child we had to do a double take when Marlo Hampton posted her Halloween costume to her Instagram page. She embodied the iconic Whitney Houston from the “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” 1998 video, and do we even have to say that get carried out the assignment perfectly?! Her entire looked was almost identical to Whitney’s and even the set matched the set on Whitney’s video. Marlo did that!

3. Offset as Rick James Offset tickled us Rick James. His dance moves were hilarious! The Rick James wig was on point and of course the outfit was totally Rick’s swag. We absolutely were entertained by this costume!

4. Kaavia James as Adele Thanks for stealing our hearts this Halloween Kaavia! Leave it to this brilliant toddler to slay Halloween 2021. Who would have thought to dress up as Adele? This look is perfection and Adele should be flattered by how this child nailed it. Kaavia definitely delivered!

5. Yung Miami as Aaliyah Did someone conjure up our girl Aaliyah because this has to be her! Yung Miami really slayed the Queen of the Damned costume that was once worn by the great Aaliyah in the movie. From the eyes to the entire getup, Yung Miami carried out this assignment quite well.

6. Latto as Faith Evans This one took us back to that epic 90’s era, and we are grateful to Latto for giving us this moment. You have to give this queen her props because she ate this entire Halloween look up! Everything was perfect about this. Even the makeup and hair color was on point! Latto was Faith Evans for sure!

7. Latto as Naomi Campbell Latto didn’t stop at Faith Evans. She kept giving the Halloween heat with her own rendition of Naomi Campbell’s playboy shoot. We love it!

8. Latto as Mariah Carey Latto had time this Halloween because she kept it coming with the costumes. She channeled Mariah Carey with this look, and of course she was on point!