CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘Eternal Atake’

Posted March 6, 2020

Philly’s own Lil Uzi Vert has been keeping us on our toes for years now. Today is the day the wait is over! Eternal Atake has dropped and all Uzi Vert fans can enjoy some new music! After some alleged back and fourth with his label they have finally came to an agreement to let Lil Uzi drop his album. North Philly’s golden child teased the tracklist earlier this week keeping everyone on their toes. The hype is real, ladies and gentlemen let me say it one more time..ETERNAL ATAKE is here! Enjoy!

 

Stream Eternal Atake: https://open.spotify.com/album/7IyoGB8J31fvQDwGtHAq9m

 

THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘Eternal Atake’  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5. Lil Uzi Vert at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Lil Uzi Vert at #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net

atlanta,atl,birthday bash,lil uzi vert,2017

Latest
Family Business: Zaya Wade Walks Her First Red…
 7 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 18 hours ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
5 Photos Of Shaq Before His REAL Hairline…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos
 3 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Carl Crawford Speaks On Dispute With Megan Thee…
 4 days ago
03.06.20
2 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]
 4 days ago
03.09.20
13 items
After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close