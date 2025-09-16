The Ultimate Party Playlist

The most important part of any party is the playlist. In order for the function to be a success, the right soundtrack and playlist are non-negotiable.

Whether you’re popping bottles at the club with the homies, pregaming, or just looking to have an unforgettable night, the perfect playlist sets the tone.

Play these songs at your next function and watch how the party gets lit

1. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us 2. Drake – NOKIA 3. Gunna – HIM ALL ALONG 4. Latto – Big Mama 5. Drake – Nice For What 6. Megan Thee Stallion – Body 7. Beyoncé – Before I Let Go 8. City Girls – Act Up 9. Cardi B – Bodak Yellow 10. Waka Flocka Flame – “No Hands” 11. Migos – Fight Night 12. Meek Mill -Dreams And Nightmares 13. Young Nudy – Peaches & Eggplants ft. 21 Savage 14. Future – March Madness 15. Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock 16. Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex 17. Latto – Big Energy 18. Travis Scott- Sicko Mode 19. 2 Chainz – Birthday Song ft. Kanye West 20. GloRilla – TGIF 21. BossMan Dlow – Shake Dat 22. Usher – Yeah! ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris 23. Beatking – Outside (Remix) Ft Natalie Nunn 24. Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti – Type Shit 25. Lil Baby – Freestyle