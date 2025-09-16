Listen Live
The Ultimate Party Playlist

Published on September 16, 2025

Drake

The most important part of any party is the playlist. In order for the function to be a success, the right soundtrack and playlist are non-negotiable.

Whether you’re popping bottles at the club with the homies,  pregaming, or just looking to have an unforgettable night, the perfect playlist sets the tone.

Play these songs at your next function and watch how the party gets lit

1. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

2. Drake – NOKIA

3. Gunna – HIM ALL ALONG

4. Latto – Big Mama

5. Drake – Nice For What

6. Megan Thee Stallion – Body

7. Beyoncé – Before I Let Go

8. City Girls – Act Up

9. Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

10. Waka Flocka Flame – “No Hands”

11. Migos – Fight Night

12. Meek Mill -Dreams And Nightmares

13. Young Nudy – Peaches & Eggplants ft. 21 Savage

14. Future – March Madness

15. Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

16. Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

17. Latto – Big Energy

18. Travis Scott- Sicko Mode

19. 2 Chainz – Birthday Song ft. Kanye West

20. GloRilla – TGIF

21. BossMan Dlow – Shake Dat

22. Usher – Yeah! ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris

23. Beatking – Outside (Remix) Ft Natalie Nunn

24. Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti – Type Shit

25. Lil Baby – Freestyle

