The Ultimate Party Playlist

The most important part of any party is the playlist. In order for the function to be a success, the right soundtrack and playlist are non-negotiable.
Whether you’re popping bottles at the club with the homies, pregaming, or just looking to have an unforgettable night, the perfect playlist sets the tone.
Play these songs at your next function and watch how the party gets lit
TRENDING: 15 Most Streamed Beyoncé Songs
1. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
2. Drake – NOKIA
3. Gunna – HIM ALL ALONG
4. Latto – Big Mama
5. Drake – Nice For What
6. Megan Thee Stallion – Body
7. Beyoncé – Before I Let Go
8. City Girls – Act Up
9. Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
10. Waka Flocka Flame – “No Hands”
11. Migos – Fight Night
12. Meek Mill -Dreams And Nightmares
13. Young Nudy – Peaches & Eggplants ft. 21 Savage
14. Future – March Madness
15. Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
16. Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
17. Latto – Big Energy
18. Travis Scott- Sicko Mode
19. 2 Chainz – Birthday Song ft. Kanye West
20. GloRilla – TGIF
21. BossMan Dlow – Shake Dat
22. Usher – Yeah! ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris
23. Beatking – Outside (Remix) Ft Natalie Nunn
24. Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti – Type Shit
25. Lil Baby – Freestyle
More from 97.9 The Beat