The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service.

Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.

Due to the lack of examples for young black men in this generation, The Salt and Pepper Gang took it upon themselves to give back to young black men to give them positive role models.

Alongside teaching boys various career opportunities, helping them tie a tie, and mentorship, The Salt and Pepper Gang focuses on community events to really make a difference. Coming up the organization will be launching a calendar, hosting a black-tie event, and being present at Houston’s MLK Day Parade.

Mr. Rico Davis, Mr. Kevinn “Big Fella” Robinson, Mr. Gabriel Bush discuss the start of the organization, their purpose, and what to expect in the new year, and how to join.

Check out some of the men below and find out more information and how you can be a mentor on their Facebook or Instagram.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen was originally published on blackamericaweb.com