The Rock Can Rap! Fans React To Dwayne Johnson Trading Bars With Tech N9ne

After already proving to be a man of many talents by successfully transitioning from a popular career in professional wrestling to regularly topping the list of highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be preparing us for a third act in his career — rapping!

The Ballers star showed off his skills in the booth recently by dropping a verse for rap vet Tech N9ne in a new song called “Face Off,” and many people reacted to hearing The Rock rocking the mic.

The song, which appears on Tech’s freshly-released new album ASIN9NE, marks the grand debut of Johnson as an emcee, and his bars are surprisingly just as strong as his iconic action figure physique suggests. Although he doesn’t try to keep up with the insanely-skilled fast flows of Tech N9ne or fellow featured artists Joey Cool and King Iso, it’s the energy in Dwayne’s delivery that makes him sound so authentic.

Those old enough to remember might recall that technically this isn’t The Rock’s first time doing a music collaboration. At the peak of his WWF/WWE career, the fan-favorite People’s Champ lended his famous in-ring quote “It doesn’t matter!” to Wyclef Jean by appearing on the chorus of his The Ecleftic: 2 Sides II a Book lead single, aptly-titled “It Doesn’t Matter,” back in 2000. His contributions were limited to a simple “speaking role” on the groovy track, so we’re glad he finally decided to get lyrical after giving us a preview two decades ago.

Enjoy the official music video for Tech N9ne’s “Face Off” below, and keep scrolling to see a few fan reactions on social media from those who were wowed by the fact that The Rock can rap and others who think he should probably stick to acting:

