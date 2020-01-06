The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About From the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards

The first awards show of the decade kicked off with great red carpet fashion! From Billy Porter to Taylor Swift, the biggest names in Hollywood hit the red carpet for the 77th Annual Golden Globe awards so it was only right we shared the red carpet moments everyone is talking about!

1. Jennifer Aniston wearing Christian Dior Source:Getty US actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Kerry Washington in Altuzarra Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Kerry Washington arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

3. Taylor Swift in Etro Source:Getty US singer and actress Taylor Swift arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Portia DeRossi and Ellen Degeneres in Celine Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

5. Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Tiffany Haddish arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

6. Brad Pitt Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Brad Pitt arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

7. Joey King in Iris Van Herpen Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Joey King attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

8. Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoe Kravitz attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

9. Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

10. Billy Porter in Alex Vinash Source:Getty US actor Billy Porter arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

11. Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang Source:Getty US actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

12. LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon )

13. Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Charlize Theron attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

14. Jennifer Lopez in Valentio Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)