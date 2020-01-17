The North Face Brings Back Popular Extreme Collection To Tackle Both The Slopes & Streets

Case in point, the company is bringing back one of its popular collections, which makes that case.

First introduced in 1988, the Extreme collection brings back its signature retro style that captured the eyes of many as they watched The North Face’s best snow athletes shred the slopes while wearing it. The reintroduced collection features “design lines and inspiration from the 1990 edition of Extreme while incorporating a crossover color palette that meets us in the modern era,” as described by the brand per a press release.

The collection brings back the off the ski slopes style that was popular in the 90s and unleashes it on the city streets. Broken up into drops, North Face fans can get their hand on the first drop right now, which consists of a rain jacket, fleece full-zip jacket, pullover hoodie, fleece pant, caps, t-shirt, and haulaback backpack. Prices range from $30 to $240.

The second drop will feature those items in the asphalt grey colorway and will be available online and at specialty retailers on March 25.

To get a detailed look at both drops hit the gallery below and to purchase something from drop one, you can head here

Photo: The North Face

