The 93rd Annual Academy Awards were very different unlike years past due to the pandemic. They were held at Union Station in LA with a small crowd in attendance, the ones that couldn’t be there still dressed up and watched virtually. The music this year wasn’t a full orchestra but modernized with Questlove as the DJ.

But one thing that remained the same as years past, and was the fabulous and questionable fashions from our favorite celebrities. From Halle Berry, to Zendaya, Laura Dern, Resse Witherspoon, and Viola Davis we saw some amazing and some questionable choices for this year’s award show.

The Most Fabulous and Most Questionable Celebrity Fashions from The 2021 Oscars was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com