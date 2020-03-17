Thanks to coronavirus , let’s just call 2020 the year of canceled!

From the NBA season to March Madness to the school year, everything has been put on hold since the pandemic hit a few weeks ago. That also includes the 2020 Met Gala.

As we previously reported, the announcement was made on Monday (March 16) days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus.

“In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a spokesperson from the MET told Vogue.

Vogue EIC Anna Wintour stressed that this was the “responsible decision.”

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time , and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote.

With more than 6,500 people dead and nearly 200,000 people infected worldwide, Wintour is doing the thing. And while we don’t know when this annual fashion fete will ever happen, here’s what we do know: the coronavirus pandemic can’t take away all that past #BlackFashionExcellence! So from Lupita to Rihanna to Lizzo to Tracee , here are some of the best Met Gala lewks over the years to tide us over.

Enjoy!

The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The ‘Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com