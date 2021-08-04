The LOX Washed Dipset During VERZUZ Battle, Twitter Gives Jadakiss His Hip-Hop Infinity Stones

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The LOX and Dipset had their highly anticipated battle last night (August 3) at the MSG Theater in NYC, and the Harlem delegation of rappers barely had a chance. From the outset, the Yonkers trio of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch delivered confident energy and displayed a mastery of mics and showmanship that made their foes look like some homies doing karaoke, respectfully.

The battle was scheduled to start at 9:30 PM but seeing that it was rapper time, things kicking off closer to 10:30 PM should have been expected. Styles P came out saluting the crowd and demanding Dipset hit the stage, who eventually obliged with both groups cracking jokes on each other’s choice in attire. It was Sheek asking Freaky Zeaky in all earnestness, “What song you doing?” when one got the feeling Dipset was in for a long night.

But after Killa Cam insisted they go first and since his squad was at “home” being as MSG is in Manhattan, Kiss said “Cam you live in Miami,” and the DJ set things off with The LOX’s “F*ck You.” And The LOX, most especially Jadakiss, never took their foot off the gas.

Throughout the night, the LOX’s sequencing was just sharper (props must be given to Technician The DJ for holding it down). A key moment was Jadakiss calling out Dipset for rapping over their vocal tracks along with the instrumentals. “They’re lip-syncing,” said Kiss at one point, who showed incredible breath control and a mastery of his bars throughout the night. After mocking the karaoke style approach from the Harlem Diplomats, Kiss kicked his famed “Who Shot Ya?” freestyle to the audience’s delight.

Then the Dipset responded with Cam’ron’s “Get Em Girls.”

As the evening went on it was obvious, that Cam and his set were outgunned. For a moment there, it felt like the tide could turn when Cam performed “Welcome to New York City.” But the LOX countered with Kiss performing his verse from Ja Rule’s “New York, New York.” Then Styles dipped into his bag to perform his verse from Akon’s “Locked Up.” To this, the Capo Jim Jones countered with “Certified Gangstas” but the energy just was not there.

Dipset hit a final hail Mary when they came with “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma,” but Juelz Santana poked the bear when he questioned if the LOX liked girls. They proceeded to get fried with a medley of lady-friendly cuts like “Ryde or Die B*tch” and Mariah Carey’s “Honey.”

“We got Grammys they only know about grams,” Jadakiss said gleefully, pouring salt into the wound.

Near the conclusion, the crowd even had the audacity to start booing Cam’ron after he tried to kick a freestyle before he relented and Dipset performed “I Really Mean It.”

What part of the game is that?

Nevertheless, the night ended with Styles P encouraging everyone to go home in peace. The LOX, Dipset, and State Property do have a joint tour to go on next month, after all.

Almost immediately the memes started pouring, all at the expense of the Diplomats while plenty showing nothing but well-deserved praise for J to the Muah. We compiled some of the best memes and reactions below, for archival purposes.

