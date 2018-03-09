The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels (Photo Gallery)

1. Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA – Backstage And Front Row – Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj attend the Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA Spring 2014 fashion show at The Theater at Lincoln Center on September 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,two people,fashion,lincoln center,fashion show,the theater – lincoln center,front row,safaree samuels,herve leger,nicki minaj – performer

2. OK! Magazine’s Fall Fashion Week 2017 Event Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Safaree Samuels attends OK! Magazine’s Fall Fashion Week 2017 Event at Hudson Hotel on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images,) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,sunglasses,safaree samuels

3. Safaree ‘Fur Coat Vol.1’ Listening Party Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 20: Safaree attends his ‘Fur Coat Vol.1’ Listening Party on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,listening party

4. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Recording artist Safaree Samuels attends Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament at Rostrum Records on June 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for AMP Energy) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,competition,safaree samuels,amplifier,hip-hop

5. Julianna Bass – Front Row – Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Safaree ‘SB’ Samuels and Illmatic Scream attend the Julianna Bass fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Studio 450 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,mercedes-benz fashion week,fashion collection,2015,julianna bass – designer label

6. Celebrity Sightings – Bauer-Griffin – 2012 Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels are seen at Los Angeles International Airport on April 22, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,red,california,city of los angeles,travel,sunglasses,airport,over the shoulder view,necklace,sports shoe,baseball cap,boot,blanket,tracksuit,lax airport,safaree samuels,nicki minaj – performer

7. Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2013 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 02: Safaree Lloyd Samuels (L) and musician Nicki Minaj attend Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2013 at Barclays Center on November 2, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,brooklyn – new york,borough – district type,safaree samuels,barclays center – brooklyn,nicki minaj – performer

8. 2013 BET Awards – Backstage Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Recording Artists Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels pose backstage during the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/BET/Getty Images for BET) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,portrait,music,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,black entertainment television,bet awards,safaree samuels,nicki minaj – performer,microsoft theater

9. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Recording artists Safaree Samuels (L) and Slim Jimmy of Rae Sremmurd attend Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament at Rostrum Records on June 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for AMP Energy) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,musician,usa,california,city of los angeles,two people,competition,three quarter length,slim,safaree samuels,amplifier,rae sremmurd,hip-hop,slim jxmmi

10. Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub Source:Getty Recording artist Nicki Minaj (R) and singer Safaree Samuel arrive for Nicki Minaj birthday party at the Tao Nightclub at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on December 9, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,party – social event,birthday,usa,arrival,music,singer,nightclub,nevada,las vegas,venetian hotel,tao nightclub,nicki minaj – performer

11. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – August 18, 2016 Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 18: Safaree Samuels is seen on August 18, 2016 at Katsuya Restaurant in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by gotpap/Star Max/GC Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,headshot,california,city of los angeles,incidental people,candid,celebrity sightings,safaree samuels

12. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Recording artist Safaree Samuels enjoys an AMP beverage during Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament at Rostrum Records on June 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for AMP Energy) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,waist up,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,competition,drink,enjoyment,safaree samuels,amplifier,hip-hop

13. Lookhu Hosts VIP Screening Of Exclusive Series ‘Raydemption’ Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 08: (L-R) Milan Christopher, Ray J and Safaree Samuels attend a VIP Screening of Exclusive Series ‘Raydemption hosted by Lookhu at ‘TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in Hollywood on July 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,screening,television show,california,city of los angeles,three people,hollywood – california,three quarter length,mann theaters,exclusive,ray j,safaree samuels,tcl chinese theatre

14. Nicki Minaj Album Release Party At Liv Nightclub Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – APRIL 08: Birdman, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj and Safaree attend Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded Album Release Party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on April 8, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/WireImage) celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,four people,nightclub,florida – usa,miami beach,gulf coast states,nicki minaj – rapper,releasing,roman,pink,fontainebleau resorts,birdman,maine,mack,mack maine,album,liv,reloaded,safaree

15. Premiere Of TV One’s ‘When Love Kills’ – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 22: Safaree attends the Premiere Of TV One’s ‘When Love Kills’ at Harmony Gold on August 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,television show,california,city of los angeles,premiere,when love kills: the falicia blakely story

16. Tarralyn Ramsey Pre-BET Experience Performance And Party At The Record Parlour Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 26: Marques Anthony and Safaree attend a Pre-BET Experience party hosted by Tarralyn Ramsey at The Record Parlour on June 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,california,hollywood – california,black entertainment television,red carpet event,bet awards,bet experience,2015,tarralyn ramsey

17. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles – May 6, 2016 Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 06: Nikki Mudarris and Safaree Samuels are seen on May 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JMA/Star Max/GC Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,two people,candid,celebrity sightings,safaree samuels