The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)

1. Official Eclipse Launch Party At Daylight Beach Club With Host Rick Ross Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 21: Rapper Rick Ross performs at the official Eclipse launch party at Daylight Beach Club at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on April 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Daylight Beach Club ) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,nevada,las vegas,rick ross – rapper,casino,launch event,mandalay bay resort and casino

2. Rick Ross Source:Getty Rick Ross rick ross

3. Rick Ross in the Beat Studio Source:mobile Rick Ross Stops by the Beat Studios to update us on his new projects. interview,rick ross,97.9 the beat

4. SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 14: Rick Ross performs after the SWAC Conference basketball tournament final at Toyota Center on March 14, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/WireImage) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,texas,houston – texas,basketball – sport,gulf coast states,rick ross – rapper,basketball competition,final,toyota center – houston,2015

5. Rick Ross Source:apple Rick ross rick ross

6. Rick Ross Source:apple Ross Beats 1 rick ross

7. Rick Ross Source:Getty pics via Getty rick ross

8. Rick Ross, Jay Z Source:Getty pics via Getty rick ross,jay z

9. Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Source:Getty Rick Ross performs at Powerhouse rick ross

10. Rick Ross & Lira Mercer aka Lira Galore On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:RSMS da brat,headkrack,rick ross,rsms,the rickey smiley morning show,rickey smiley morning show,lira galore,lira mercer

11. Rick Ross Promotional Visit To Chicago Source:Getty CHICAGO – JULY 27: Rappers Rockie Fresh and Rick Ross, poses for photos in the WGCI-FM ‘Coca-Cola Lounge’ in Chicago, Illinois on JULY 27, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) vertical,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,topix,bestof,looking at camera,portrait,music,artist,illinois,chicago – illinois,rick ross – rapper,arts,coca-cola lounge,wgci-fm,hip hop,compact disc,rockie fresh,mafioso rap,southern hip-hop,donald pullen,rappers rockie fresh

12. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Rick Ross and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attend Sean Diddy Combs Ciroc The New Years Eve Party at his home on December 31, 2013 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,home,topics,topix,bestof,florida – usa,miami beach,gulf coast states,rick ross – rapper,new year’s eve,sean combs,sean,toppics,eve party,sean diddy combs ciroc

13. GQ NBA All Star Party Hosted By Lebron James – NBA All-Star Weekend 2014 Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Lebron James and Rick Ross attend the GQ All Start party during NBA All-Star Weekend 2014 at Ogden Museum Of Southern Art on February 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,lebron james,new orleans,gulf coast states,start,gq,nba all-star weekend,rick ross,ogden museum

14. Rick Ross Meets And Greets Fans Source:Getty DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – MAY 26: Rick Ross meets and greets fans at Wing Stop on May 26, 2014 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,florida – usa,gulf coast states,rick ross – rapper,greeting,toppics,meets,fan – enthusiast,deerfield beach,wing stop

15. Jay-Z Hosts Source:Getty ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 04: Rick Ross, Jay-Z and Young Jeezy attend a party hosted by Jay-Z at the Velvet Room November 4, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,hosting,waist up,rapper,singer,atlanta,jay-z,ross,rick ross – rapper,georgia – us state,young jeezy,velvet room

16. Red Bull Super Pool Hosted By Reggie Bush and Devin Hester Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Rapper Rick Ross performs at the Red Bull Super Pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on February 4, 2010 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Red Bull) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,red,rapper,film,performance,florida – usa,rick,ross,rick ross – rapper,hollywood – florida,pool,bull – animal,super

17. Rick Ross ‘Mastermind’ Listening Event Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: (Front row from left) Kirko Bangz, Stalley, DJ Khaled, Wale, (back row from left) Meek Mill, Rick Ross and Swizz Beatz attend the Rick Ross ‘Mastermind’ Listening Event at New World Stages on February 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,dj,dj khaled,rick ross – rapper,wale,stalley,swizz beatz,meek mill,mill,meek,milling,kirko bangz,listening event,mastermind,new world stages

18. Wale “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records These are photos from Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session via Atlantic Records. They were sent by the record label via email on 2/26/15. wale,rick ross,elliott wilson,listening session,jerry seinfeld,the album about nothing