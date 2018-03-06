The Life & Times Of Lil Wayne (Photo Gallery)

1. BACARDI, Swizz Beatz And The Dean Collection Bring NO COMMISSION Back To Miami To Celebrate ‘Island Might’ – Saturday December 9Source:Getty
MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during BACARDI, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection bring NO COMMISSION back to Miami to celebrate ‘Island Might’ at Soho Studios on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,bestof,waist up,performance,smiling,sunglasses,gulf coast states,incidental people,miami,jr,swizz beatz,lil’ wayne,bacardi,florida – us state
2. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2009Source:Getty
Rappers Birdman, Turk, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, producer Mannie Fresh and B.G. of the Hot Boys attend 10th Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,child,boys,1990-1999,nevada,las vegas,heat – temperature,casino,producer,mgm grand las vegas,lil’ wayne,billboard music awards,mannie fresh,turk – rapper,birdman – musician
3. Lil Wayne performs live at Jay-Z’s Made In America Music FestivalSource:WENN
Lil Wayne performs live at Jay-Z’s Made In America Music Festival at The Benjamin Franklin Parkway
4. 2018 Adult Video News Awards – ShowSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 27: Audience members join rapper Lil’ Wayne (C) onstage as he performs during the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,hat,rapper,performance,connection,sunglasses,medium group of people,nevada,las vegas,audience,pornography,lil’ wayne,avn awards,hard rock hotel
5. ArraySource:WENN
Lil Wayne and Chris Brown\nChris Brown hosts the 400 Club at PLAY in South Beach\nMiami Beach, Florida – 01.01.10
6. Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills x Young Money LaunchSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Recording artists Ray J (L) and Lil Wayne attend Neiman Marcus x Young Money Launch at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills on February 16, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,musician,usa,california,launch event,ray j,lil’ wayne,neiman marcus,beverly hills – california
7. Tournament Weekend Celebration Hosted by Gucci ManeSource:Getty
CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 03: Lil Wayne attends Tournament Weekend Celebration at The Oak Room on March 3, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,three people,competition,three quarter length,weekend activities,charlotte – north carolina,lil’ wayne,north carolina – us state
8. Bacardi The Dean Collection: No Commission – Day 3Source:Getty
MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Lil Wayne performs at Bacardi The Dean Collection: No Commission – Day 3 on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,finance,sunglasses,gulf coast states,three quarter length,incidental people,miami,day 3,lil’ wayne,bacardi,florida – us state,finance and economy
9. The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil WayneSource:WENN
The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. Nicki has released a new video for No Frauds, a track released in March that features Drake and Lil Wayne. In the Benny Boom-directed visual, Nicki wears a dazzling crown and poses in front of British landmark Big Ben before hitting the club with Drake. Later, she sits on a throne alongside Lil Wayne. nocopyright,grabs
10. Tidal X Collegrove 2 Chainz & Lil WayneSource:Getty
Lil Wayne attends the Tidal X collegrove Concert at The Tabernacle on March 30, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,headshot,concert,atlanta,georgia – us state,lil’ wayne,the tabernacle – atlanta,tide,collegrove
11. Lil WayneSource:Getty
pics downloaded via Getty lil wayne
12. Lil WayneSource:Lil Wayne
live nation,lil wayne
13. Lil WayneSource:HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM
Summer Jamz 19, Summer Jamz 2016 , Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, K Camp, Icewear Vezzo, M-City J.r. 2 chainz,k camp,lil wayne,summer jamz,icewear vezzo,m-city j.r. lil wayne
14. Lil WayneSource:Getty
pics downloaded via Getty lil wayne
15. Lil WayneSource:Getty
pic downloaded via getty lil wayne
16. Lil Wayne and Diddy at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music FestivalSource:Getty
Lil Wayne and Diddy at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival lil wayne,diddy
17. Lil WayneSource:Getty
pic downloaded via getty lil wayne
18. 2014 American Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 23: Recording artist/actress Christina Milian (L) and recording artist Lil Wayne perform onstage at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,performance,actress,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,nokia theatre los angeles,american music awards,lil’ wayne,christina milian,2014 american music awards
19. BET AWARDS ’14 – Backstage And AudienceSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Rapper Lil Wayne (L) and Reginae Carter attend the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images for BET) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,california,city of los angeles,females,daughter,international landmark,award,black entertainment television,red carpet event,bet awards,best buy theater,lil’ wayne,reginae carter,2014
20. The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – ShowSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Rappers Lil Wayne (L) and Drake perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,hold,drake – entertainer,staples center,drake,grammy awards,52nd grammy awards,lil’ wayne
21. 51st Annual Grammy Awards – ShowSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Rappers T.I., Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne perform during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,television show,performance,california,city of los angeles,hold,jay-z,staples center,t.i.,grammy awards,lil’ wayne,51st grammy awards
22. Lil WayneSource:Getty
Lil Wayne And T.I. Live At Label lil wayne