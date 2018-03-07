The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

1. Los Angeles Soul Music Festival At Exposition Park Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 14: Singer K. Michelle performs at the Los Angeles Soul Music Festival at Exposition Park on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,concert,performance,singer,california,city of los angeles,k. michelle

2. 2016 Pure Heat Community Festival Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Singer K. Michelle on stage during the 2016 Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,singer,large group of people,georgia – us state,piedmont park,music festival,k. michelle,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia

3. Sevyn Streeter In Concert – Atlanta, GA Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 24: K. Michelle and Sevyn Streeter Back Stage at Sevyn Streeter in Concert at The Loft on January 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,two people,three quarter length,georgia – us state,backstage,k. michelle,sevyn streeter,atlanta – georgia

4. K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 11: Karlie Redd, Trina and K. Michelle attend K. Michelle Birthday celebration at Gold Room on March 11, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,birthday,usa,georgia – us state,k. michelle,karlie redd,atlanta – georgia

5. Allure Sunday’s Hosted By K. Michelle Source:Getty Atlanta, GA – APRIL 23: K. Michelle and Yung Joc attend Allure Sunday’s Hosted By K. Michelle at Boogalou Lounge on April 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,two people,georgia – us state,sunday,k. michelle,yung joc,atlanta – georgia

6. K. Michelle Official Concert After Party Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 26: K Michelle attends Her Concert After Party at Josephine Lounge on February 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,after party,georgia – us state,k. michelle,atlanta – georgia

7. K. Michelle Performs At The Pride Festival – Charlotte, NC Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 20: Singer K. Michelle performs at Charlotte Pride on August 20, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,singer,two people,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,k. michelle,north carolina – us state

8. Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And Nelly Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 20: K. Michelle attends a party during Hair Show Weekend at Gold Room on August 20, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,georgia – us state,k. michelle,atlanta – georgia

9. K. Michelle Album Preview For ‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know’ Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 30: K. Michelle performs at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Oliver Walker/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,city of los angeles,three quarter length,k. michelle

10. K. Michelle Birthday Listening Party Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Recording artist K. Michelle attends her Birthday Listening Party at Jue Lan Club on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,musician,usa,new york city,music,three quarter length,incidental people,k. michelle

11. K Michelle In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 25: Singer K. Michelle performs in concert at The Tabernacle on February 25, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,waist up,music,concert,performance,singer,georgia – us state,k. michelle,the tabernacle – atlanta,atlanta – georgia

12. 2016 Pure Heat Community Festival Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Singer K. Michelle on stage during the 2016 Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,singer,large group of people,georgia – us state,piedmont park,music festival,k. michelle,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia

13. Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. Michelle Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 21: K. Michelle and Kastan Sims attend a Party at Suite Lounge on August 21, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,three people,three quarter length,georgia – us state,k. michelle,atlanta – georgia

14. K. Michelle Official Concert After Party Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 26: K Michelle and Kastan Sims attend Her Concert After Party at Josephine Lounge on February 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,after party,georgia – us state,k. michelle,atlanta – georgia