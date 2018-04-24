j. cole

The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery)

Posted April 24, 2018

1. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 1

2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival - Day 1 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist J. Cole performs onstage during the 2016 Life is Beautiful festival on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Feinzimer/WireImage) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,performance,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,music festival,j. cole,life is beautiful festival

2. Real 92.3’s The Real Show 2017

Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017 Source:Getty

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Singer J Cole performs onstage during the Real 92.3 Real Show at The Forum on November 18, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,rapper,headshot,concert,performance,singer,california,j. cole,inglewood,the forum – inglewood,hip-hop

3. J. Cole Performs At The O2

J. Cole Performs At The O2 Source:Getty

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: J Cole performs at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,topix,bestof,music,uk,england,london – england,concert,performance,two people,j. cole,the o2 – england

4. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 1

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 1 Source:Getty

QUEENS, NY – OCTOBER 01: J. Cole performs during the 2016 The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field on October 1, 2016 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,waist up,music,performance,j. cole,entertainment event,queens – new york city,citi field

5. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole and Chance The Rapper attend the 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Staples Center on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,three people,basketball – sport,staples center,j. cole,nba all-star saturday night,chance the rapper

6. 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 2

2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty

WANTAGH, NY – AUGUST 21: J Cole performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 21, 2016 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Zachary Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,incidental people,music festival,j. cole,new york state,nikon,jones beach theater,wantagh,billboard hot 100 festival

7. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival

2016 Pemberton Music Festival Source:Getty

PEMBERTON, BC – JULY 15: J. Cole performs live at Pemberton Music Festival on July 15, 2016 in Pemberton, BC. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,rapper,performance,canada,music festival,j. cole,entertainment event,british columbia,hip-hop,pemberton

9. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Mark Cuban and J. Cole attend the 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Staples Center on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,medium group of people,basketball – sport,staples center,j. cole,nba all-star saturday night,mark cuban

10. 2017 Las Vegas Summer League – Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 08: Recording artist J. Cole applauds during a 2017 Summer League game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dallas won 91-75. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,sport,basketball – sport,nba,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,incidental people,match – sport,j. cole,applauding,chicago bulls,dallas mavericks,thomas and mack center,nba pro basketball,university of nevada las vegas,nba summer league

11. NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles

NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: J. Cole and Anthony Anderson are seen during NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bobby Metelus/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,two people,basketball – sport,j. cole,nba all-star saturday night,anthony anderson

12. Imagine Justice

Imagine Justice Source:Getty

SACRAMENTO, CA – AUGUST 21: J. Cole (L) and Common perform during the Imagine Justice concert at Capitol Mall on August 21, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,common – rapper,concert,performance,california,two people,j. cole,sacramento

13. J. Cole.

J. Cole. Source:Getty

Norway, Oslo – September 30, 2017. The American singer, rapper and record producer J. Cole performs a live concert at Oslo Spektrum. (Photo by: Gonzales Photo/PYMCA/Avalon/UIG via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,music,rapper,concert,singer,rap,human interest,songwriter,j. cole,composer,scandinavia,norway,oslo

14. Radio 1 Big Weekend – Londonderry

Radio 1 Big Weekend - Londonderry Source:Getty

J Cole in the 1xtra tent at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Ebrington Square in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,uk,j. cole,northern ireland,derry – northern ireland,radio 1 big weekend

15. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2 Source:Getty

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 03: Rappers Vic Mensa (L) and J. Cole speak backstage during the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival – Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,talking,two people,music festival,j. cole,day 2,philadelphia – pennsylvania,backstage,made in america festival,benjamin franklin parkway,vic mensa

16. J. Cole KOD Album

J. Cole KOD Album Source:J. Cole

J. Cole KOD Album j. cole kod album

17. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 2

2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 24: Festival goers watch J. Cole during the 2016 Life is Beautiful festival on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Feinzimer/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,large group of people,nevada,las vegas,music festival,j. cole,watching,festival goer,life is beautiful festival

18. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Spike Lee, Michael B. Jordan and J. Cole attend the 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Staples Center on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,california,city of los angeles,three people,basketball – sport,staples center,j. cole,spike lee,nba all-star saturday night,michael b. jordan – actor

19. J. Cole

J. Cole Source:Getty

J. Cole attends ‘The Surprise About Nothing’ Pop Up Show backstage at S.O.B.’s on March 30, 2015 in New York City. j. cole,j cole

20. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’

J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET's '106 & Park' Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 17: J. Cole visits BET’s ‘106 & Park’ at BET Studios on June 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,music,one man only,106 & park,visit,gambling,toppics,j. cole

21. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio

J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: J Cole stops by Fuse’s ‘Hoppus On Music’ for a performance and interview with Mark Hoppus on October 25, 2011 at fuse studios in New York City. This episode airs Friday, October 28th at 11pm ET. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,portrait,fuse,studio,performance,j. cole,interview,media interview,cole,stopping,mark hoppus,hoppus on music

22. Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival – Day 1

Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1 Source:Getty

LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 24: J.Cole performs on stage on Day 1 of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Festival on May 24, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,adult,adults only,waist up,music,rapper,uk,radio,performance,one man only,stage,jay-z,music festival,j. cole,entertainment event,day 1,producer,northern ireland,derry – northern ireland,big weekend festival,roc nation records

23. J.Cole ‘What Dreams May Come’ Tour – New York, NY

J.Cole 'What Dreams May Come' Tour - New York, NY Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: J. Cole performs at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,music,performance,madison square garden,toppics,j. cole

24. J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

J. Cole At Super Jam 2015 Source:LB Photography

J. Cole At Super Jam 2015 j. cole,super jam 2015

