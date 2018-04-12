The Life & Times Of Da Brat (PHOTO GALLERY)

1. Birthday Bash ATL Portraits Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 18: Da Brat poses for a Portrait at Philips Arena on June 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,smiling,georgia – us state,philips arena,da brat,photo shoot,atlanta – georgia

2. FOX’s ‘Empire’ – Season Two Source:Getty EMPIRE: Guest star Da Brat in the Et Tu, Brute? fall finale episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,bestof,television show,california,hollywood – california,finishing,guest,da brat,fox network,wednesday,2015,empire – television show

3. 93.5 FM KDAY’s 6th Annual Krush Groove Source:Getty INGLEWOOD, CA – APRIL 18: Da Brat performs during 93.5 FM KDAY’s 6th Annual Krush Groove at The Forum on April 18, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,three quarter length,inglewood,the forum – inglewood,da brat,2015

4. Pepsi And EMPIRE Celebrate Season Three Partnership With Viewing Party Of Musical Tribute ‘When Cookie Met Lucious’ Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 10: TV personality AJ Calloway, Da Brat, and Artist Jon Moody attend Pepsi And EMPIRE Celebrate Season Three Partnership With Viewing Party Of Musical Tribute ‘When Cookie Met Lucious’ at W Midtown Atlanta on May 10, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,celebration,topix,bestof,waist up,music,looking,three people,tribute event,artist,georgia – us state,tv personality,season,da brat,pepsi,a.j. calloway,partnership – teamwork,atlanta – georgia

5. ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ New York Premiere Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Da Brat attends the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ New York Premiere at iPic Theater on May 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,television show,smiling,premiere,incidental people,da brat

6. Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat became the first platinumselling female rapper and also costars in the Source:Getty Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat became the first platinumselling female rapper and also costars in the film Civil Brand about female empowerment. Pic. shows her in the Le Parc Hotel in West Hollywood. (Photo by Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,rapper,california,confidence,human interest,da brat

7. T-Boz Unplugged – A Benefit Concert Sickle Cell Disease – Arrivals Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 15: Da Brat performs during T-Boz Unplugged – A Benefit Concert Sickle Cell Disease at Avalon on January 15, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,large group of people,hollywood – california,charity benefit,rap,illness,da brat,t-boz,the avalon – hollywood,acoustic music,sickle cell anemia,benefit concert,hip-hop

8. Jermaine Dupri’s Cafe Dupri Grand Opening in Atlanta Source:Getty Da Brat and Usher during Jermaine Dupri’s Cafe Dupri Grand Opening in Atlanta at Cafe Dupri in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage) people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,ceremony,georgia – us state,cafe,usher – singer,jermaine dupri,da brat,opening ceremony,atlanta – georgia

9. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 5: Da Brat attends Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons Fall/Winter 2005 Fashion Show at Ace Gallery on February 5, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,winter,fashion show,fashion collection,da brat,art museum,baby phat,ace gallery

10. Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards – Show Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Da Brat and Pamela Long attend Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards on November 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images for BET) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,nevada,las vegas,red carpet event,soul train music awards,da brat,freshwater centric diatom

11. USA – 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty Rapper Da Brat arrives at the 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. (Photo by Paul Mounce/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,rapper,hollywood – california,da brat,the dolby theatre,ascap awards

12. 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Rapper Da Brat attends the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,music,rapper,headshot,award,vh1,vh1 hip hop honors,awards ceremony,queens – new york city,honor,brat,da brat,hip-hop

13. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals Source:Getty NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 18: American Rapper Da Brat arrives at the 2017 Black Music Honors at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on August 18, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,da brat,performing arts center,nashville,black music honors

14. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers – Arrivals Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat arrive for VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,california,two people,hollywood – california,vh1,three quarter length,jermaine dupri,honor,paramount studios,paramount pictures,da brat,hip-hop

15. MTV/Da Brat Source:Getty American rapper Da Brat, who performed the R’nB’ song’Heartbreaker’ on stage with Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott at the MTV Europe Music Awards at The Point in Dublin. (Photo by Neil Munns – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,music,rapper,performance,1990-1999,missy elliott,mariah carey,mtv europe music awards,da brat,stage – performance space

16. Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Source:Getty Da Brat attends Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert at Philips Arena on June 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,music,stadium,georgia – us state,heavyweight,da brat,hip-hop,atlanta – georgia

17. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 09: Da Brat attends ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,sunglasses,headscarf,premiere,western script,three quarter length,multi colored,georgia – us state,top – garment,pants,jacket,da brat,aviator glasses,graphic print,season 2,white jacket,multi colored pants,woodruff arts center,round neckline,unzipped,white color,black color,atlanta – georgia

18. Pain Is Love Tour – Los Angeles, CA Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 30: Rapper Da Brat performs onstage during the Pain is Love tour at Microsoft Theater on September 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,singer,california,city of los angeles,three quarter length,pain,popular music tour,da brat,r&b,microsoft theater,love – emotion