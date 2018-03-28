dae dae

The Life & Times Of Dae Dae (Photo Gallery)

Posted March 28, 2018

1. Birth Of A Nation With Dae Dae, Shy Glizzy And PnB Rock

Birth Of A Nation With Dae Dae, Shy Glizzy And PnB Rock Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 22: Recording artist Dae Dae backstage at Knitting Factory on November 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,new york city,music,backstage,dae dae,knitting factory

2. Dae Dae

Dae Dae Source:@daedae

dae dae, jkruz jkruz,dae dae

3. BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 – Backstage

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Backstage Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Busta Rhymes and Dae Dae pose backstage during the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images for BET) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,georgia – us state,busta rhymes,backstage,bet hip hop awards,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,atlanta – georgia

4. Yo Gotti Album Release Show

Yo Gotti Album Release Show Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 23: (L-R) Yo Gotti and Dae Dae Perform at Center Stage on December 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,two people,three quarter length,georgia – us state,yo gotti,atlanta – georgia

5. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live Show At the Tabernacle Atlanta

Spotify's RapCaviar Live Show At the Tabernacle Atlanta Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 12: Dae Dae at Spotify’s RapCaviar Live at The Tabernacle on August 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Spotify) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,bestof,georgia – us state,the tabernacle – atlanta,spotify,atlanta – georgia

6. BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 – Green Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Rapper Dae Dae attends the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,bet hip hop awards,performing arts center,atlanta – georgia,green carpet event

7. #CM9 Release Concert

#CM9 Release Concert Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 23 : Rapper Dae Dae, Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos attend the TIDAL #CM9 Release Concert at Center Stage on December 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/ Wireimage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,three people,three quarter length,georgia – us state,migos,quavious marshall,kirshnik ball,tidal – streaming service,atlanta – georgia

8. V-103 Presents VJam

V-103 Presents VJam Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 21: Rapper Dae Dae performs in concert at V-103 VJam at The Tabernacle on October 21, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,the tabernacle – atlanta,atlanta – georgia

9. #CM9 Release Concert

#CM9 Release Concert Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 23 : Rapper Dae Dae, Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos attend the TIDAL #CM9 Release Concert at Center Stage on December 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/ Wireimage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,rapper,three people,georgia – us state,migos,quavious marshall,kirshnik ball,tidal – streaming service,atlanta – georgia

10. Chris Brown In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia

Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 02: Rapper Dae Dae performs onstage at Philips Arena on May 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,philips arena,atlanta – georgia

11. 2017 V-103 Car & Bike Show

2017 V-103 Car & Bike Show Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 15: Rapper Lil Scrappy and Dae Dae attend the 2017 V103 Car and Bike Show at GWCC Hall on July 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,rapper,two people,three quarter length,georgia – us state,lil scrappy,atlanta – georgia

12. Travis Scott In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia

Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 18: Rapper Dae Dae performs onstage in during Morehouse Homecoming Hip Hop Concert at Morehouse College Forbes Arena on October 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,stadium,georgia – us state,homecoming,morehouse college,stage – performance space,hip-hop,atlanta – georgia

13. BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 – Inside

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Dae Dae performs at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia (Prince Williams/Wireimage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,bet hip hop awards,performing arts center,atlanta – georgia

14. BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 – Arrivals

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Dae Dae attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Green Carpet at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia (Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,red carpet event,georgia – us state,bet hip hop awards,performing arts center,atlanta – georgia,green carpet event

15. Travis Scott In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia

Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 18: Rapper Dae Dae performs onstage in during Morehouse Homecoming Hip Hop Concert at Morehouse College Forbes Arena on October 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,stadium,georgia – us state,homecoming,morehouse college,stage – performance space,hip-hop,atlanta – georgia

Latest
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 11 hours ago
01.27.19
Black Mom Whose Law School Graduation Photo Went…
 15 hours ago
01.27.19
NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens After-School Center For…
 16 hours ago
01.27.19
Black Pediatrician Becomes California’s First Surgeon General
 17 hours ago
01.27.19
Exclusive: Mario Talks ‘Millennium Tour’ With B2K &…
 2 days ago
01.26.19
Morehouse Receives $1.5M Gift From Black Billionaire Robert…
 2 days ago
01.26.19
Marshawn Lynch Is Pushing Back Against Gentrification In…
 2 days ago
01.26.19
Kim Porter Cause Of Death Revealed
 3 days ago
01.25.19
We Have One Question For All The ’90s…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Gina Rodriguez Tells On Herself & Cardi B…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
The Game Gets Super X-Rated About His Sex…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
The Rewind: We Battle It Out Over 21…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 4 days ago
01.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close