The Kids’ Inaugural Concert 2013

Posted January 20, 2013

The Kids’ Inaugural Concert 2013 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The First Lady Michelle Obama and her children along with Jill Biden and her family arrive

2. The First Lady Michelle Obama and her children along with Jill Biden and her family arrive

3. Singer Usher perfumes

4. Singer Usher perfumes

5. Jill Biden speaks during the children’s concert

6. Jill Biden speaks during the children’s concert

7. First Lady Michelle Obama gives Usher a standing ovation

8. First Lady Michelle Obama gives Usher a standing ovation

9. Young fans greet members of the group ‘Mindless Behavior’

10. Young fans greet members of the group ‘Mindless Behavior’

11. Katy Perry performs

12. Katy Perry performs

13. First Lady Michelle Obama watches the show with her daughters Malia and Sasha

14. First Lady Michelle Obama watches the show with her daughters Malia and Sasha

15. The First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during the children’s concert

