The annual Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show brings out the biggest names in beauty over a three day tradeshow in Atlanta. According to the Bronner Brother’s website, “100 professional education classes, innovative workshops sessions, exciting evening entertainment, an inspirational worship service, creative competitions and much more.”

And this year is no different as celebrity stylists like Arrogant Tae (Nicki Minaj), Anthony Cuts, social media influencers, ATL socialites and more were in building at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Celebs like Yandy Smith, Marlo Hampton, KeKe Palmer, Keyshia K’aoir, Lil’ Mo, Safaree, Marlo Hampton and more were in attendance.

See all the photos from the iconic event when you keep scrolling…

The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show Takes Over ATL was originally published on hellobeautiful.com