Teyana Taylor Doesn’t Eat Vegetables And 9 Other Stars Who Don’t Consume Some Very Surprising Foods

Posted June 26, 2019

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival


If you think you need a super clean diet to work your way towards a body like Teyana Taylor’s, don’t even bother stressing yourself, sis. The 28-year-old singer and dancer made it clear that she doesn’t actually eat all that well, herself.

When asked by Us Weekly recently about what she’s eating and doing to stay in impeccable shape, the star said she isn’t eating kale and chomping down on Brussels sprouts.

“I don’t even eat vegetables!” she said. “On my own, I have a dance fitness program called fade2fit.com, so that’s the only workout I do. You can watch it and take it home, it’s all good.”

That, along with good genes doesn’t hurt. She previously told the publication she’s been buff since she was a kid.

“People used to call me a ninja turtle because even when I was six-years-old, I had a little Buddha belly but there was still a six-pack on top of it.”

Not eating hearty veggies hasn’t hurt Teyana, and not eating other healthy, popular and just delicious foods hasn’t negatively impacted these nine other stars, from Zendaya to Michelle Obama. Keep scrolling to find out who’s not eating what…

