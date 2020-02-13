Tech and Sustainable Fashion Collide With Collina Strada and Skullcandy NYFW Collaboration

Fashion brand Collina Strada and audio lifestyle company, Skullcandy proved that point with their NYFW partnership debuting the FW20 collection called “Garden Hoe.”

Monday night (Feb.10) Hillary Taymour, creator of the brand that champions itself as a “platform for social issues and awareness,” teamed up Skullcandy for a unique fashion show at East Village’s The Dance. This wasn’t your typical fashion show either. When guests walked in the venue, they immediately noticed that the outdoors were brought inside greeted by grass runway decorated with a gardenscape that featured plants and vegetables. Oh, and as an added bonus actor Sasha Frolova blessed them with facts about climate change.

Guests were also treated to a special intimate performance from environmentalist and artist Hayley Williams of Paramore. She sang her newest single, “Simmer,” which she debuted as a solo artist last week.

As for the collection, it marked the first time the fashion brand “forged luxury design with utilitarian tech products.” Models not only donned Collina Strada clothing but custom Skullcandy headsets that were hand-painted by Hillary Taymour herself.

Talking about her partnership with Skullcandy, Taymour stated:

“As a personal advocate for environmentalism and counterculture/self-expression, it only made sense to partner with Skullcandy as they are committed to climate change with their work with Protect our Winters and are supporters of an eclectic mix emerging musical artists. I have always wanted to incorporate headphones into my collection as they are a very wearable accessory that can complete any style. Together with Skullcandy, I’ve been able to infuse the unique Collina look into a rather utilitarian piece for an energized take on an everyday device.”

Keeping with the theme of sustainability and not wasting anything, the entire set post-show was donated to the Elizabeth Street Garden. For more pictures from the show, check out the gallery below.

