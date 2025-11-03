Listen Live
News

Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs

Published on November 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

If “my man, my man, my man” were a person, it would be Cardi B.

 

The rap superstar was spotted supporting her boo, Steffon Diggs, at a recent New England Patriots game. Where they took the dub, 24-23, against the Atlanta Falcons. Bardi was in the press box supporting Diggs alongside Patriots owner, Rob Kraft. Random? Actually, not really, as they have been locked in for quite a while now. Even before the superstar couple started dating, Cardi and Kraft knew each other. In 2019, the Kraft family had Cardi perform at the Patriots’ Pre-Super Bowl party.

Fast forward to 2025, Bardi is now a Patriots WAG, and her fans are loving it. After the game, The People Gallery caught the Bodak Yellow rapper for a quick drip check alongside her man.

Cardi B has been on a run promoting her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?”.  Putting numbers up on the board with sales of over 255,000 album equivalent units first week. Making this a huge first week for the Bronx rapper. Not only were her first week sales amazing, but she even broke a Guinness World Record after pulling off a wild album rollout using drones to deliver her project straight to fans during release week. She was crowned for the most deliveries tied to a marketing campaign and, of course, hopped on social media to pop it.

Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Cardi B came thru drippin’

2. Diggs reaction to Cardi’s TD celebration

3. Bardi living her best life

4. Cardi keeping an eye on Diggs

5. Cardi B x Robert Kraft posted in the cut

6. Cardi B’s homie hyping them up post game

7. Steffon Diggs boo lovin’ after the game

8. Cardi B hitting Digg’s celly

9. Another angle of Cardi B at the Patriots game

10. Tea Party

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Almost That Time: What’s Next For Blueface After His Release?

Hip-Hop Wired

Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Suit

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Neon-lit scene with white pills, syringe, powder and money banknotes on dark background, concept of drug addiction, substance abuse and nightlife risks
News

2-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Father’s Apartment

Mavs monday
Entertainment

Mavs Monday Is Back !

Lisa Raye
Local

She Is Awards 2025 Announces Special Guest, LisaRaye McCoy!

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close