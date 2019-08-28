CLOSE
Tan-Gate: Happy Fifth Anniversary To Former President Obama’s ‘Infamous’ Suit

Posted August 28, 2019

In case you didn’t know, August 28 marks a very important date in White House fashion history.

No, it wasn’t when Former First Lady Michelle Obama stunted on the entire world in that off-the-shoulder rose gold Atelier Versace gown she rocked in 2016. The moment I am referring to is when Former President Obama had the ‘audacity’ to wear a summer tan suit to a press briefing in 2014.

Remember: This fashion “faux pas” caused all hell to break loose.

The second Obama stepped off the podium, Republicans and the talking heads over at Fox News literally lost their conservative minds claiming that by not wearing the “traditional” black, grey or navy suit, Obama was somehow disrespecting the office he served.

As Yahoo News noted, back then, Lou Dobbs called it “shocking,” while Republican congressman Peter King said it represented POTUS’s “lack of seriousness” in the wake of recent ISIS attacks.

“There’s no way I don’t think any of us can excuse what the president did yesterday,” King told Newsmax TV in 2014.

“You have the whole world watching, you have a week, two weeks of anticipation of what the United States is going to do and then for him to walk out — I’m not trying to be trivial here — in a light suit, a light tan suit.”

Yeah…he really tried it, but sadly, they weren’t alone.

Looking back, this type of ridiculousness was definitely grounded in racism and these white folks’ utter disdain for this country’s first Black President. But looking at the man-child that occupies the White House today and all of the scandals he creates on a daily basis, the record number of people associated with him that have been indicted, and the fact that he is a white supremacist, to see these folks in a tizzy about a damn tan suit is an entire trip.

So to celebrate the only scandal our favorite President had during his eight years in office, folks flocked to Twitter to commemorate this day, point out the blatant hypocrisy and to makes jokes:

Tan-Gate: Happy Fifth Anniversary To Former President Obama’s ‘Infamous’ Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

