Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet Streets

Posted February 4, 2020

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B may be enemies, but they both seem to be cooking up new music and luring us in with lewks. Red hair, slimmer frames, it’s time for music and fashion is the gateway. The rap stars aren’t the only ladies in these Instagram streets. Leona Lewis popped up on our timelines in a mauve robe paired with jeans while Beyonce kept is chic is a green suit at the Super Bowl. La La served us roses and texture in a turtle neck dress that showed off her thick legs. And Gabrielle Union is teasing looks from her new NY&Co collection.

In need of some style inspiration? See how these celebs slayed on the gram this week…

1. Nicki Minaj

2. Beyonce

3. La La

Miami Mami 🌸🌺🌹🌷

4. Ari

5. Meg Thee Stallion

Bag getting bigger ass getting thicker 💰

6. Leona Lewis

Views for days @themayfairlv ✨

7.

i look like my mama #babytrini

8. Gabrielle Union

9. Cardi B

LA BEBE MILK!

10. B Simone

11. Milan

12. Yandy Smith-Harris

13.

14.

15.

16.

