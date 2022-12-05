HomeRadio One Exclusives

Stuff The Bus 2023[Photos]

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Radio One Dallas and Head Start of Greater Dallas is giving back for another year in a row with our annual Stuff The Bus campaign. November 28th-December 4th you can find us spreading holiday cheer at multiple Fiesta locations in the DFW Metroplex. Follow the big yellow bus and stuff non-perishable items and brand new toys to the top! The signature event not only puts smiles on so many faces, but also helps less fortunate families have a holiday to remember.  See below for photos!

Stuff The Bus

Source: Ion Digital / Ion Digital/ Ion Digital

Stuff The Bus 2023[Photos]  was originally published on majic945.com

1. Stuff The Bus 2023

Stuff The Bus 2023 Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

R1 Stuff The Bus 2023 headstart of greater dallas

2. Stuff The Bus 2023

Stuff The Bus 2023 Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

DJ Paparon at Stuff The Bus 2023

3. Stuff The Bus 2023

Stuff The Bus 2023 Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Jason and Vicky J. at Stuff The Bus 2023

4. Stuff The Bus 2023

5. Stuff The Bus 2023

6. Stuff The Bus 2023

7. Stuff The Bus 2023

8. Stuff The Bus 2023

9. Stuff The Bus 2023

10. Stuff The Bus 2023

11. Stuff The Bus 2023

12. Stuff The Bus 2023

Close