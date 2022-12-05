The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Radio One Dallas and Head Start of Greater Dallas is giving back for another year in a row with our annual Stuff The Bus campaign. November 28th-December 4th you can find us spreading holiday cheer at multiple Fiesta locations in the DFW Metroplex. Follow the big yellow bus and stuff non-perishable items and brand new toys to the top! The signature event not only puts smiles on so many faces, but also helps less fortunate families have a holiday to remember. See below for photos!

Stuff The Bus 2023[Photos] was originally published on majic945.com