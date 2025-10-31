Spirit.Ed: Get Spooky With The Sips With Our Halloween 2025 Drinks Roundup

Halloween is here, and like we’re known to do around these parts, we’ve got a nice collection of cocktails and other beverages for the long and spooky weekend. For this year’s roundup, we’ve got some wines, beer, and mocktails for the Halloween festivities for our more seasoned trick-or-treaters.
Among the door-to-door jaunts for thrills or sweets and the revelry sure to ensue, Halloween isn’t as scary as some might try to make it seem. Now, it’s become a time where family and friends gather, and some love to host parties for the grownups once their little ones have tallied their evening haul and doze off to dreamland.
For this year’s roundup, we’ve got the usual emphasis on cocktails, as is the Spirit.Ed way, along with one of our favorite beer brands. This year, we also included a drink that uses a hemp-derived cannabis beverage, something we usually don’t feature on this side.
Thanks to all of the brands and agencies who helped us craft this roundup. Be sure to check us out near the end of November for our Thanksgiving drinks roundup, and we’ll end 2025 with another pair of roundups as well.
Happy Halloween to all!
Photo: Getty
1. Black Magic MargSource:Nowadays
1 1/2 oz Nowadays
1 1/2 oz tart cherry juice
1/2 oz lime juice
1 tsp activated charcoal
*This is a drink to be shaken with and served over ice.
2. Casa Crazy EyesSource:Casamigos
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
1.5 oz. Lychee Liqueur
1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
4 Basil Leaves
½ Thick Rim Black Lava Salt/Sugar 2:1 Ratio
Garnish 2 Lychee Balls stuffed with Luxardo Cherries through Skewer and Luxardo Cherry Juice Drizzle Over Each “Eye”
Instructions:
Wet ½ rim of a glass with lime wheel or wedge and dip into salt/sugar mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle basil. Add ice, shake vigorously, fine strain into rimmed martini glass and garnish.
3. CELSIUS Shirley TempleSource:CELSIUS
(Mocktail)
Ingredients:
CELSIUS Sparkling Lemon Lime
1 splash of grenadine
1 splash of lime juice
Cherry garnish
*This drink should be built layer by layer over ice in a highball glass.
4. Chocolate-Espresso Mezcal MartiniSource:Gracias a Dios
1 ½ oz Gracias a Dios Mezcal Espadín
½ oz Agave syrup
1 shot Double Espresso
⅓ oz Homemade bitter allspice
1 pinch of salt
2 tbs Grated bitter chocolate
Method:
5. Cold ComfortSource:Crystal Head Vodka
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka
1 oz. Dark Rum
4 oz. Apple Cider
1 Cinnamon Stick
Method: In a cocktail shaker add Crystal Head Vodka, dark rum and apple cider with ice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, finely grated cinnamon and thinly sliced apple.
6. Death Bed of RoséSource:Hampton Water
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ oz Hampton Water Rosé
Rosé-Grape Shrub*
1 ½ oz Gin
½ oz Lime Juice
½ oz Elderflower Liqueur
For the Rosé-Grape Shrub:
16 oz Hampton Water
8 oz Grapes
8 oz Honey
2 oz Apple Cider Vinegar
DIRECTIONS:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled glass with fresh ice. Garnish with additional jalapeño slices and fresh watermelon (optional).
To Make the Rosé-Grape Shrub:
Wash and chop the grapes into small pieces. You can remove the seeds if you prefer, but this is not necessary. Place the chopped grapes into the sterilized jar, along with the honey. In a separate bowl, mix together the Hampton Water and the apple cider vinegar. Pour this mixture over the grapes and honey in the jar. Tightly seal the jar and shake well to combine all of the ingredients. Place the jar in the refrigerator and let it sit for at least 24 hours, or up to a week. The longer it sits, the more flavorful the shrub will become.
After the desired amount of time has passed, strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove the solids. Discard the solids and transfer the shrub to a clean jar or bottle.
7. Dragon Fire Sparkling WinesSource:Dragon Fire Sparkling Wines
Dragon Fire Sparkling Wines is a brand that’s new to us, but has the potential to be a standout at your next gathering. With an LED light at the base and edible glitter in its Moscato-based wine, Dragon Fire Sparkling Wines takes the word sparkling seriously.
Learn more here.
8. El Diablo (Partida)Source:Partida
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Partida Reposado Tequila
0.5 oz Crème De Cassis
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
4 oz Ginger Beer
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Method: In a shaker filled with ice, pour the tequila and lime juice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with ice. Pour the ginger beer and top with crème de cassis. Garnish with lime wedge.
9. Elysian Brewing Pumpkin PatchSource:Elysian Brewing
Elysian Brewing is one of our favorite beer brands, and annually, the Seattle-based brand rolls out its tasty Pumpkin Patch collection. The seasonal Night Owl is the brand’s pumpkin ale, and the two limited-release beers, Punkuccino, a coffee pumpkin ale, and Great Pumpkin, an imperial pumpkin ale, make up the slate of the collection.
Learn more here.
10. Halloween White RussianSource:Nikki Karageorgos (@nikki.sips)
Ingredients:
1 can Cutwater White Russian
1 large spoonful of peanut butter
1 oz dark chocolate syrup
Double shot of freshly brewed decaf espresso
2 marshmallows
Method:
Brew a double shot of decaf espresso and add in one large spoonful of peanut butter, stir until melted. Add dark chocolate syrup, and half a can of Cutwater White Russian. Shake vigorously with ice and strain into a martini glass. Melt your marshmallows in a microwave safe bowl for 30 seconds. Using gloves, carefully stretch and spread the marshmallow over half the glass for a webbing effect.
11. Jack The RipperSource:Bauchant
Ingredients:
1 oz Vodka
0.5 oz Raw carrot juice
0.5 oz Bauchant orange liqueur
Garnish: lemon twist
Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a shot glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
12. Kim Crawford Chai Tea-SerSource:Kim Crawford Wines
INGREDIENTS:
2 Tbsp loose chai tea
1 cup hot water
¼ cup Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
1 Tbsp sugar
Star anise for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS:
Place chai in a tea bag or tea infuser. Steep tea in hot water for 10 minutes. Mix Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc with sugar. Combine tea and wine mixture. Garnish with star anise.
13. Kraken Bones PunchSource:Kraken
2 oz Kraken Black Spiced Rum
3 oz Pineapple Juice
Splash of Grenadine
Garnish: Bone shaped candies
14. LALO’s Midnight RitualSource:LALO
Ingredients:
1.5 oz LALO Tequila
.5 oz Cointreau
.5 oz maple syrup
1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
1 dash orange bitters (optional)
1 teaspoon activated charcoal
Method: Rim glass with black salt. Add LALO, Cointreau, lime juice, orange bitters and maple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Open up the capsule and add in charcoal powder to the shaker. Shake and strain into a glass over ice.
15. Late Night MargaritaSource:Fluère
60 ml Fluère Smoked Agave
20 ml Fresh Lime Juice
10 ml Simple Syrup
20 ml Bols Triple Sec Liqueur
Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.
16. Mi CAMPO El DiabloSource:Mi Campo
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ oz Mi CAMPO Reposado
½ oz Crème de Cassis
½ oz Lime Juice
Ginger Beer
INSTRUCTIONS:
Add all ingredients except for the ginger beer to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until the shaker becomes frosty. Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with seasonal berries.
17. Midnight MartiniSource:Baileys
2 oz Baileys Chocolate Liqueur
1 oz Ketel One Vodka
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
⅛ tsp Activated Charcoal Powder
1 Melted Marshmallow
In a cocktail shaker, shake Baileys Chocolate Liqueur, vodka, simple syrup and activated charcoal powder with ice. Fine strain into a martini glass. Garnish with melted marshmallow.
18. Orange Scream-sicle CocktailSource:Vita Coco Treats
2oz of coconut or vanilla vodka
1oz Orange & Creme Vita Coco Treats
.5oz of lime juice
.5oz of white chocolate liqueur
Add all ingredients together. Shake and strain.
19. Peach Tea Tequila SpritzSource:GORGIE
Fresh peach slices
½ oz lemon juice
Top with GORGIE Sparkling Peach Tea
Add peaches, tequila and lemon juice to a shaker and muddle. Add ice and shake until chilled. Top with Gorgie and stir to combine. Garnish with a peach slice and fresh thyme.
20. Pumpkin Spice & Everything on IceSource:Broken Shed Vodka
Cocktail created by Tom Levron
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka
1 oz pumpkin maple coffee syrup
Garnish: 1 star anise pod
Pumpkin Maple Coffee Syrup
Mix equal parts cold coffee, maple syrup and pumpkin purée.
Directions
Stir everything over ice, then double strain into a double rocks glass over 1 large ice cube. Garnish with a star anise pod.
21. SolsticioSource:Mezcal UNIÓN Uno
INGREDIENTS:
1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
1 oz Feijoa Extract
0.25 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
2 oz Butterfly Pea Tea
2 dashes Orange Bitters
GARNISH:
Orange wedge
GLASSWARE:
Rocks Glass
DIRECTIONS:
Mix ingredients together and pour over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wedge.
22. Spooky SpritzSource:NOLET’S
Ingredients:
1 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin
1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
0.25 oz Blood Orange Liqueur
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Splash of Agave Nectar (to taste)
Method:
Assemble in a wine glass or balloon over ice, stir, and top with a splash of Ginger Beer.
23. Spooky and TastySource:Cointreau
0.5 oz Cointreau
1 oz Mount Gay dark rum
4 dashes Aromatic bitters
1 top Cola foam
Combine all ingredients into a glass. Stir briefly. Top with foam.
24. The Rémy EspressoSource:Remy Martin
50 ml Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal
30 ml Espresso
15 ml Coffee liqueur
15 ml Simple syrup
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain twice. Serve in a classic coupe or martini glass. Garnish with espresso beans.
25. The Scream QueenSource:Hendrick's
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Hendricks Original Gin
¼ part Midori melon liqueur
¼ part Chareau aloe liqueur
1 part fresh lime juice
¾ part pineapple gomme
Pinch of salt
Cucumber “broom” for garnish
26. Wicked PotionSource:Middle West Spirits
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Middle West Spirits Vim & Petal Gin
0.5 oz crème de violette
0.5 oz Genepy
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
0.5 oz Butterfly pea flower infused Simple Syrup
1 dash lavender bitters (optional)
Method:Combine gin/vodka, crème de violette, chartreuse, lemon, honey syrup, and bitters in a shaker with ice. Shake hard until chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe with an optional purple sugar rim.
Garnish: Wheat sprig & Dehydrated Lemon. Optional: touch of edible shimmer for magical effect.