Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

Posted January 17, 2019

WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty


Black Twitter collectively gave Soulja Boy his flowers yesterday after the rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and reminded us of all his hip-hop accolades, including taking credit for the careers of Drake, Famous Dex and Migos.

As hilarious as it sounds, Soulja a.k.a Big Draco came with CVS-length receipts in the wake of his viral Tyga rant that brought him back to the forefront of our minds. Among calling out Drake for stealing his “flow,” he also bashed Kanye, saying,

“You not Walt Disney, you not Steve Jobs… Only thing you did was come up with some pair of tennis shoes and them sh*ts ugly.”

And this is only the beginning of his press tour. Black Twitter had tons to say about it.

Keep scrolling…

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 mins ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close