collectively gave Soulja Boy his flowers yesterday after the rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and reminded us of all his hip-hop accolades, including taking credit for the careers of Drake, Famous Dex and Migos.

As hilarious as it sounds, Soulja a.k.a Big Draco came with CVS-length receipts in the wake of his viral Tyga rant that brought him back to the forefront of our minds. Among calling out Drake for stealing his “flow,” he also bashed Kanye, saying,

“You not Walt Disney, you not Steve Jobs… Only thing you did was come up with some pair of tennis shoes and them sh*ts ugly.”

And this is only the beginning of his press tour. Black Twitter had tons to say about it.

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure was originally published on hellobeautiful.com