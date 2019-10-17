Sonshine: 11 Photos Of Angela Simmons’ Baby Boy, SJ, Lighting Up Instagram

Angela Simmons and her son are the cutest! See more photos of her baby boy, SJ, below…
Posted October 17, 2019
My Best Role in life .... ❤️ #SunDaze
You make my heart smile 😊 mornings with my little guy 🥰😊♥️
That smile ! What a day .. more to come 😁🎂💫 📸: @ted_joseph
Had to wake him up to his first gift . He wanted a new white car lol 😩😩 #ALLAboutSuTTonToday #BirthdayVibes
Another day .. another ✈️. .Airport campaign ✅
Me : Sj take a pic with me ... SJ : says something smart lol 😂
🎶Just waking up in the morning gotta thank God🎶 First Day Of School ✅
Rainy daze vibes ! Last day of camp before real school starts ! @wearelittlegiants 💪🏽
It’s within 💪🏽 @wearelittlegiants
Sj ... take these photos with me .... lol him : making fun of my faces I’m making 🤣
