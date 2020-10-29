Did you receive the “Got Em” notification for Air Jordan 5 x Off-White “Sail”? More than likely not, and you’re not alone.

It’s really becoming a broken record. Every time there is an Off-White release on the SNKRS app, sneakerheads, even knowing the chance of success are minimal at best, still, attempt to secure a pair and the knowing good, and well the outcome will not be different than the last time.

Today’s mission, the Air Jordan 5 x Off-White “Sail,” had kicks enthusiasts putting on their clown makeup again after they were hit with the pending notification only to be let down once again when it turns to a “sold out” notification. Even celebrity sneakerheads like Desus of the dynamic Desus & Mero duo and Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco took to social to gripe about not landing a pair of the highly-coveted sneakers.

Yooooooo. FOR REALLL. IM UP EARLY TRYING ITS JUST NOT MY JOURNEY. JUST NOT MY JOURNEY. — Dascha Polanco (@SheIsDash) October 29, 2020

While COVID-19 has dramatically changed the world, one thing still remains the same, buying kicks on SNKRS is the purest of struggles. We’d hate to wallow in people’s despair, but at this point, you just have to laugh at the reactions to folks missing out on these sneakers regularly.

You can peep all of the sadness in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand / Off-White

Sneakerheads Want The SNKRS App Defunded After Air Jordan 5 x Off White “Sail” Jig was originally published on hiphopwired.com