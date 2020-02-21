CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green

Posted February 21, 2020

Black Women In Green

Source: Getty / Getty


It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, we create trends that everyone mimics and we can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even any color we wear, next to our beautiful melanated skin, we can make you believe that we invented them.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Jackson and more sistas owned the color green.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty

Our #ForeverFLOTUS sure does know how to make an entrance. Back at the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors, she wowed in this strapless Marchesa teal gown. We love!

2. Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba Source:Getty

3. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Source:Getty

Red Table Talk co-host looks regal and Oscar ready at the 2016 Academy Awards. We know Will was happy with this lewk!

4. Normani

Normani Source:WENN

The “Motivation” singer looked like an entire tropical vacation in this Versace power suit at the Billboard Women in Music event last year.

5. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:WENN

As usual, Lizzo is living it up on the red carpet having all the fun with her fashion.

6. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

The new mom and former OITNB star looked fantastic in this green cut-out shoulder fitted dress.

7. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty

While Laverne hosted the 2016 GLAAD Awards, sis gave us three lewks for the evening, but this Michael Costello cut-out gown stole the show for us. Slay!

8. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:Getty

Viola Davis may not have taken home the Oscar in 2012, but she sure did win the red carpet award in this Vera Wang gown.

9. Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Source:Getty

The Ghostbusters star showed off her sext side at the 2017 BET Awards in this ditty. Peep that plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit! WE SEE YOU SIS!

10. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

At the 2017 premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the force was definitely with the Oscar winner when she rocked this Halpern glittery stunner.

11. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

During the 2015 iHeartRadio, the Bad Girl herself channeled her inner Lil Kim rocking this Versace fur coat, matching thigh-high, pointy-toed patent-leather boots and sunglasses. Now that’s hard core.

12. Tiffany Boone

Tiffany Boone Source:WENN

Star of Amazon’s new drama “Hunters,” Tiffany Boone looks adorable in this vintage gown…and those slits are FIRE!

13. Dominique Jackson

Dominique Jackson Source:Getty

The Pose house muva of our year stunted at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards in this deep green gown with a cut-out along her hip. Come thru!

14. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

For last year’s Grammys, the Golden Globe winner opted for this Ralph and Russo number that actually stole the show. We also love how that snake design perfectly wraps around her waist!

15. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

The Oscar nominee is just as fly behind the camera she is in front of it! Here she is giving us life in this satin Prada gown…the rose is the perfect addition.

16. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

The “Euphoria” actress gave us her best—and dazzling—impression of Green Ivy in this custom Vera Wang green sheer corset dress. Talk about a superpower!

17. Andra Day

Andra Day Source:WENN

The “Rise Up” singer was utter perfection in this off-the-shoulder silk stunna at the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

18. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox Source:Getty

19. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

20. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles Source:Getty
