Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Sunday (September 7), bringing together some of the biggest names in music for a night of performances, awards, and tributes. From high-energy sets to long-overdue honors, check out six of the VMA’s most notable highlights inside.

Doja Cat opened the night with a performance of “Jealous Type.” The set drew inspiration from 1980s aesthetics, featuring neon visuals, checkerboard staging, and a surprise saxophone solo by Kenny G. The performance quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments.

Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award, her first at the VMAs, and celebrated with a medley of her most recognizable hits. The performance included “Fantasy,” “Obsessed” and “We Belong Together,” highlighting different eras of her career.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ricky Martin was presented with the Latin Icon Award and performed a medley of songs including “Livin’ La Vida Loca”and “María.” The segment served as a retrospective of his contributions to Latin pop music and international crossover success.

British singer-songwriter Lola Young made her VMA debut with a live rendition of “Messy.” Her stripped-back performance stood out from the night’s bigger productions, focusing on raw vocals and emotional delivery. The intimate staging highlighted her rising profile as one of the newer voices to watch in contemporary soul-pop.

J Balvin brought Latin heat to the stage with a colorful performance featuring dancers, vivid lighting, and his signature reggaeton sound. His set showcased hits that blended traditional rhythms with modern production, further underscoring his global influence as one of reggaeton’s biggest stars.

Busta Rhymes was recognized with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award. His performance included a medley of classics such as “Scenario” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” accompanied by shoutouts to LL Cool J, MTV, and the late Ananda Lewis.

Additional moments worth including: Ariana Grande winning Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead,” Lady Gaga earning multiple awards across categories, and Rosé making history as the first K-pop soloist to win Song of the Year. Alex Warren was named Best New Artist, rounding out a night that balanced veteran stars with emerging talent.

Check out our top six 2025 VMA’s moments below:

Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Doja Cat’s Entertaining ’80s-Inspired Opener Source:YouTube 2. Mariah Carey’s Video Vanguard Medley Source:YouTube 3. Ricky Martin Honored As Latin Icon Source:YouTube 4. Lola Young Brings Soul With “Messy” Source:YouTube 5. J Balvin Delivers High-Energy Reggaeton Set Source:YouTube 6. Busta Rhymes Accepts Visionary Award Source:YouTube