CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Sis, Are You OK?’ Folks Have Questions About Slick Woods’ Savage x Fenty Runway Walk

Posted September 20, 2019

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


After Savage x Fenty’s show aired on Amazon Prime on Thursday, folks praised Rihanna for putting together one of the best lingerie fashion shows to date. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for model Slick Woods’ performance.

Her runway walk is…well, not anything near as iconic or as polished as Naomi Campbell’s…and folks took notice.

Joe Mama (@mmmmfries) took to Twitter to call out the reality star for her less than stellar presence on RiRi’s runway, accusing her of lowering the bar with her less than exciting strut.

Listen…it’s not graceful, but in fairness, not every model has the “perfect walk,” and Slick has come under some unfair criticism for her gap, her aesthetic and her afro in ways that many less talented and less attractive white models have not. That, and last year, Slick was literally was in labor while walking the Savage show and everyone thought she was the baaaaadest.

But now she’s not worthy?

So really going on? Here’s what Black Twitter had to say, and trust, they are polarized on this issue:

‘Sis, Are You OK?’ Folks Have Questions About Slick Woods’ Savage x Fenty Runway Walk was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 15 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 18 hours ago
09.23.19
‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’…
 19 hours ago
09.23.19
Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 4 days ago
09.19.19
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close