Simone Biles Gets Her Own GOAT Emoji On Twitter, We’re All Testing It Out #SimoneBiles

Simone Biles has already established herself in the minds of many as the greatest gymnast of her era and all time, and now that fact will be immortalized via social media. Biles becomes the first Olympian to receive a GOAT emoji on Twitter and it’s definitely fashioned in a way that illustrates her greatness in the sport.

On Wednesday (July 21), Twitter quietly rolled out the GOAT (greatest of all time) emoji and features a goat dressed in a red leotard sporting some gold medals. When folks on the social media network type in #SimoneBiles or #Simone, the GOAT emoji will crop up next to it. This comes just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which airs this coming Friday (July 23) and the emoji will stick around until August 8.

Along with being the first Olympian to get the GOAT hashtag treatment on Twitter, Biles is also the first woman athlete to get one as well. Other big names to get “GOATed” on Twitter include Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Biles is expected to be just as dominant in this year’s Olympics as she was at the 2016 Games in Rio De Janeiro, and hasn’t lost a competition since 2013. At just 24 years of age, her run as a star in gymnastics could continue for another Olympic cycle. For now, the focus is on this year’s events and capturing the gold.

We’re a little late in catching the news but now Simone Biles’ name is trending on Twitter along with some reactions from fans and observers. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

