Shaq Flamed For Saying Megan Thee Stallion’s Relationship With Klay Thompson Won’t Last

The internet is overwhelmingly in support of the culture’s latest couple, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, but one fellow NBA champion isn’t singing his praises.

Then, without even being asked to predict the relationship’s longevity, Shaq says two words, “six weeks.”

“You don’t see it lasting until the fall?” Lefkoe asks Shaq, but he repeats, “six weeks.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tyson’s well aware of who Megan is and turns the question into a joke, saying since she was shot over a past relationship, she might have a hold on Thompson for a while.

“Six weeks ain’t nothing. She got shot, so you gotta give her some credit,” Tyson said. “

You gotta give her some credit that she might got some staying power with that.”

Tyson’s positive outlook is shared with most on social media who support the coupling—fling or not.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she said. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

Megan added, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

The event capped off a few days of both of them trolling social media by teasing photos of each other on Instagram.