Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches Political Party With Aims Of Getting Trump Out Of Office

Sean “Diddy” Combs is no stranger to politics as evidenced by his bold “Vote Or Die” campaign that was restated again in this election cycle. On Friday, the business mogul and producer announced a new political party with an aim of getting President Donald Trump pushed out of office.

Via a new clip by way of his REVOLT YouTube channel, the 50-year-old executive laid out the reasoning for beginning the Our Own Party group, and what he hopes the party can achieve in the coming weeks and years on the political front.

In a series of tweets, Diddy used some of the same talking points from the video, emphasizing some words with all capital letters for the effect.

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR,” began Diddy’s tweet string.

He followed with, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.”

The tweets then shifted to getting former Vice President Joe Biden into the White House and make certain he pushes agendas for Black Americans should he become the president-elect.

“We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify,” Diddy wrote.

“So, I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat…,” Diddy said before announcing the webpage for Our Black Party.

As it stands, Our Black Party has all the details one would need before considering taking up arms with the group.

From Our Own Black Party:

We are committed to creating an agenda and elevating policies and people focused on Black liberation. With this agenda, we will energize voters—current and new—reframe the national political landscape, and reshape culture for the benefit of Black people.

On Twitter, Diddy’s name began trending with some criticizing the move along with the requisite praise for the move. We’ve got those reactions listed down below.

