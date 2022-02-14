Screw Valentine’s Day! Celebrate LOVE For 214 Day With 979 The Beat

Valentine’s Day is so overrated and stressful don’t you think? I mean come on, couples are usually scrambling for dinner reservations and last-minute gift ideas, side pieces are left heartbroken and we gather all this anxiety for one day just to “show and tell” and CAP on the gram.

Why not scrap the holiday altogether and think of February 12th (214 Day) as a celebration of love for Dallas! The Beat Gang will be spreading love throughout the city all day today! Find us in the streets of Dallas showing love to the city’s most recognizable area code: 214 and pay homage to local businesses, entrepreneurs, influencers, and artists who have helped shape Dallas as we know it today.

Help us celebrate by using the #LOVEFOR214 to show us you from Dallas without saying you from Dallas on social media! This could be anything from old Dallas fashion trends, dances, or popular historical spots in Dallas.

One thing Dallas is known for is our dances and swag. To begin the celebration, enjoy a special #LOVEFOR214 Boogie-inspired Playlist that highlights artists that began the Dallas Boogie Era. This guaranteed to have you jiggin’ all damn day!