As the book of Genesis in the Bible once said, “Be fruitful and multiply.” Well, in this day and age, there are still folks who take heed of that word… especially in the world of sports.
Most recently, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines for scoring more off the field than on it. As reported by The YBF, Hill welcomed his sixth child by a third woman, whom he was dating while he was broken up with his ex-fiancé. He and the ex got back together two weeks ago, but it appears that they are on the outs again after the new baby’s mom began showing the newborn. And if that wasn’t messy enough, allegedly there is a 7th child (by a 4th woman) on the way.
We know. It’s a lot.
As crazy as it is, believe it or not, there are a number of sports greats that have even more kids than that. Some are great dads, while others… may need a bit of help. Here’s a look at just a few of them.
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams was originally published on foxync.com
1. Antonio Cromartie
The former NFL cornerback made headlines when, in 2017, it was announced that he welcomed his 14th child, his fifth with his wife Terricka. Here’s the kicker: Back in 2011, Cromartie revealed that he had a vasectomy. However, he would conceive three more kids with Terricka… including a set of twins.
2. Mike Tyson
Despite his super tough persona, the man known as “Iron Mike” has a bit of a soft spot for his kids. The former heavyweight boxer is the father of 7 children in total. Sadly, his daughter Exodus died in a tragic accident in 2009, when she was just 4 years old.
3. Evander Holyfield
Fellow heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield is also a father to many… 11 kids to be exact. One of his kids, Evan, followed Dad’s footsteps in professional boxing, while another son, Elijah, currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.
4. George Foreman
Another boxing great, George Foreman, is the father of 12 kids in total: five biological sons (all named George, nonetheless), five biological daughters, and two adopted daughters. One of his daughters, Freeda, was a professional boxer for a short time, but sadly, she died by suicide in 2019.
5. Shawn Kemp
The former Seattle Supersonics power forward has seven children, and a couple of them were impressive on the court as well. His son, Shawn Jr., played for the University of Washington, while his brother Jamon played for Southeastern Louisiana University.
6. Muhammad Ali
Of course, “The Greatest” in boxing looks like he was pretty great as a dad, too! He was the proud papa of nine children, including daughter and fellow boxer Laila.
7. Travis Henry
The former NFL running back infamously told the New York Times that he was broke with 9 kids to feed at the time. Unfortunately, financial woes following injuries and failed drug tests led to run-ins with the law, including a 3-year sentence for drug trafficking in 2009. By the time he was released, he was the father of 11 kids.
8. Calvin Murphy
This is perhaps one of the very few players in the history of the NBA where his stats in making children might match his stats on the court. The former Houston Rockets guard (known as the “Pocket Rocket” because of his height) has a total of 14 children by nine different women. Wow.