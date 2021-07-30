Russell Westbrook Is Going Home, Joins LeBron James & The Los Angeles Lakers In 3-Player Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

LeBron James , Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers fell very short in their quest to repeat as NBA champions. Could the addition of Russell Westbrook bring the Lake Show back to the NBA Finals?

While many were looking at the Philadelphia 76ers to provide the big fireworks during Thursday’s (Jul.29) NBA Draft with a blockbuster deal involving jump shot deficient All-Star, Ben Simmons, it was the Los Angeles Lakers who stole the show.

Before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took to the podium at the Barclays Arena in Brooklyn to announce the Detroit Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with the first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the talk of #NBATwitter and sports circles was the Lakers and Washington Wizards closing in on a deal that would bring the Brodie home and team him up with LeBron James and his good friend Anthony Davis.

Eventually, the deal was finalized by the two teams. The last remaining member of the baby Lakers, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and Lakers’ 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was sent to the Wizards for the walking triple-double ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Westbrook took to Instagram to thank the Washington Wizards, the city of DC, and the team’s fans for welcoming him during his tenure with the squad.

The king immediately approved the deal’s announcement. LeBron James on Instagram shared a photo of himself, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook in a photoshopped Lakers jersey with the caption “x Brodie x.”

Captain Obvious, aka Legendary Laker Magic Johnson, called the deal a “blockbuster trade” and said Westbrook’s addition to the team makes them an obvious contender in the 2021-22 NBA season. DUH.

#NBATwitter chimed in as well on the new “superteam,” or shall we say “big three” who on paper could match up well against Brooklyn Nets dream team of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and wild card Kyrie Irving.

Take this with a grain of salt, but Lakers beat writer reports that before the trade, Brodie, Davis, and James met at Bron’s crib to talk about potentially playing with each other.

“They talked about putting their egos aside and playing as one in their quest to bring the Lakers another NBA championship.”

We will have to wait and see. Until then, you peep more reactions to the deal.

