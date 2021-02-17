Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70, How’s The Weather?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Rush Limbaugh , who became one of the top conservative pundits of his era, has died after complications with lung cancer. As news of Limbaugh’s passing went wide, many of the media blowhard’s opponents and targets haven’t offered much in the way of kind words.

Limbaugh’s time in the media limelight earned him a vast and loyal following, which also came coupled with his explosively racist takes on Black people, NFL players, and members of the LGBTQ community. If it would move the needle into rating spikes for Limbaugh’s popular radio shows, he would dive headfirst into some of those strong and crass opinions.

It appeared that anyone who stood politically opposite of Limbaugh would inspire some of his harsh barbs. During the presidential tenure of Barack Obama, Limbaugh tossed several offensive shots that played well with his audience. Limbaugh took a jab at the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, stating that the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull ice cap in Iceland was God’s response to the law being passed.

Actor Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, also found himself in Limbaugh’s crosshairs, after the pundit alleged that Fox was playing up his disability for an ad centered on stem cell research. Limbaugh was also a critic of climate change and other environmental concerns that, as evidenced by the zany winter weather in 2021, should be a point of concern on all sides.

As a result, the response from many on Twitter has been especially cold-hearted and petty. Some could wager that this is the result of his years of audio tyranny at the expense of those aforementioned groups of people that never attacked him in the first place. The trending topic “Rest In Piss” has also cropped up, which has some especially robust zingers in there for Ol’ Rush.

