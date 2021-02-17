Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70, How’s The Weather?

Rush Limbaugh, who became one of the top conservative pundits of his era, has died after complications with lung cancer. As news of Limbaugh’s passing went wide, many of the media blowhard’s opponents and targets haven’t offered much in the way of kind words.
Limbaugh’s time in the media limelight earned him a vast and loyal following, which also came coupled with his explosively racist takes on Black people, NFL players, and members of the LGBTQ community. If it would move the needle into rating spikes for Limbaugh’s popular radio shows, he would dive headfirst into some of those strong and crass opinions.
It appeared that anyone who stood politically opposite of Limbaugh would inspire some of his harsh barbs. During the presidential tenure of Barack Obama, Limbaugh tossed several offensive shots that played well with his audience. Limbaugh took a jab at the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, stating that the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull ice cap in Iceland was God’s response to the law being passed.
Actor Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, also found himself in Limbaugh’s crosshairs, after the pundit alleged that Fox was playing up his disability for an ad centered on stem cell research. Limbaugh was also a critic of climate change and other environmental concerns that, as evidenced by the zany winter weather in 2021, should be a point of concern on all sides.
As a result, the response from many on Twitter has been especially cold-hearted and petty. Some could wager that this is the result of his years of audio tyranny at the expense of those aforementioned groups of people that never attacked him in the first place. The trending topic “Rest In Piss” has also cropped up, which has some especially robust zingers in there for Ol’ Rush.
We’ve got those petty reactions to Rush Limbaugh’s death below.
Rush Limbaugh fertilized the seeds of hatred for decades that allowed bigoted trash like Trump to crawl out from under his rock, and begin a campaign with "Mexican rapists."— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 17, 2021
Talk about Rush Limbaugh's death in the manner he would that of a young black child.— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh helped create today’s polarized America by normalizing racism, bigotry, misogyny and mockery. He was a demagogue who got rich off of hate speech, division, lies and toxicity. That is his legacy.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh once said Robin Williams suicide was because he was a leftist and not due to depression.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021
Rest in piss, Rush. You won’t be missed.
Rush Limbaugh spent decades advancing his career by opportunistically spreading vicious lies that got a lot of bad people elected, whose corrupt policies in turn got a lot of Americans killed. Now he's dead. So be it. There's a reason "Rest in Piss" is trending right now.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 17, 2021
“Rest in Piss” is trending because Rush Limbaugh died.— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 17, 2021
I don’t know who the first person to write this was, but how dare you. How dare you come up with the perfect joke before the rest of us could.
It’s downright rude.
Trying to live my life in a way that "Rest In Piss" doesn't start trending within 5 minutes of people learning about my death— Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) February 17, 2021
rest in piss is trending lmao pic.twitter.com/r96DfoQwu9— kluges (@segulkluges) February 17, 2021
I love that "rest in piss" is trending and we all know EXACTLY why that is happening. Not sorry about it.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 17, 2021
70 years too long. Rest in piss Rush pic.twitter.com/cGS5VCQw8H— ☘️🍀 (@jaay_cool) February 17, 2021
guys try to be good people, live your lives well, so that when you die “rest in piss” isn’t trending on twitter 😂— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) February 17, 2021
In memory of Rush Limbaugh.— Mike Wood 🗯️ (@kingozorg) February 17, 2021
Great to see that Michael J. Fox is still going strong!
Rest in Piss! pic.twitter.com/FwkCZjrOhC
Instead of focusing on all of the horrific, racist, misogynistic, miserable, harmful things Rush Limbaugh said and did in his 70 years on earth, let's focus on all of the good stuff he did. THREAD.— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 17, 2021
(1/1)
You want people to speak well of you after you're gone?— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) February 17, 2021
Be a better person.
You're mad the world is mocking Rush Limbaugh's death? That's on HIM and no one else.
Simple as that, really.
Here's that one time Rush Limbaugh mocked Michael J. Fox for his Parkinson's, suggesting that he was exaggerating its symptoms. pic.twitter.com/PvSzNq7gn2— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 17, 2021
The idea that you say artifically nice things about people after they die is weird. I've never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that.— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh calling a 14 year old Chelsea Clinton a dog is not boldness of truth. https://t.co/2kIp1AzODd— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 17, 2021