Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Rory Farrell, who hosts the New Rory & Mal podcast with Jamil “Mal” Clay, has found himself in the center of a weekend-long storm of controversy after old tweets resurfaced. Although Rory Farrell attempted to address the tweets in question, which some felt was not advisable, he apologized for his actions in a recent X Spaces event; however, fans aren’t letting up.

Rory Farrell has hosted New Rory & Mal for just over four years with Jamil “Mal” Clay after their highly publicized split with The Joe Budden Podcast. Farrell, 35, has enjoyed proximity to Black culture through his work in the music industry before becoming a broadcaster, and is also a notable producer and songwriter, which grants him wide access to artists.

However, Farrell, like many other young people, used X, formerly Twitter, to get off some of their most controversial takes and such. Even just a decade ago, the social media platform had seen its fair share of high-profile controversies and the inner thoughts of celebrities or media figures most aren’t privy to.

In one of the tweets that cropped up late last week, Farrell refers to Beyonce as a “hoodrat” while also aiming shots toward the appearance of Black women in a tweet that read, “I’ve never saw a good looking black woman,” while another read, “There wasn’t a comb on any of these video sets for Blu’s hair?”

While it appears Farrell attempted to scrub some of the tweets from his timeline, fans were swift to catch some of them via screenshot and circulated them widely. Farrell eventually hopped into an X Spaces chat and addressed questions from fans, but it was reportedly dismissive and, to quote Farrell’s former colleague Joe Budden, “arrogant.”

Fans were quick to remind Farrell that, by his own admission, he has said he mostly dated Black women and is the father of a child born to a Black woman. Farrell did take a moment to apologize on his broadcast, referring to himself as a “f*cking d*ck.”

Speaking of Budden, in a recent episode of his podcast, Budden and co-hosts Marc Lamont Hill and Mona discussed Farrell’s actions and apology, which Hill felt was dismissive. Budden called Farrell arrogant and “smug” among other jabs.

We should note that Farrell has deleted his @thisisrory X account, along with podcast producer Demaris “Baby D” Giscombe. In fact, one fan theory is that fans of Kendrick Lamar dug into Farrell’s old tweets because of Giscombe’s seemingly unfavorable opinion of the Compton superstar. However, we’re not exactly able to determine the tipping point with clarity.

On X, the commentary surrounding Rory Farrell’s tweeting past is still going strong. It isn’t known if Farrell will continue to address the matter, but it appears clear that he will have eyes on his words and social media prescence from here on out.

