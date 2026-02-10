Source: Westend61 / Getty This year, Valentine’s Day conveniently falls on a Saturday, part of a long weekend with President’s Day on the following Monday. Due to this stroke of luck via the calendar, couples in Texas have a great reason to take full advantage of the long weekend by planning a romantic road trip. Related: 25 Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Gifts for $100 or Less



If you're looking to leave Houston for the holiday, here's 15 romantic road trips in Texas for Valentine's Day:

1. Galveston (1 hour from Houston) Source: Getty Just a short trip down the Gulf Freeway gets you to Galveston, with plenty to offer. Airbnbs and hotels are prevalent if you’re looking for somewhere to stay for the night, making it easier to enjoy the various activities in the area. While it may be a bit too cold for the beach, depending on the weather, areas of the city like The Strand or Moody Gardens can provide hours of fun and entertainment for couples.

2. Surfside Beach (1 hour from Houston) Source: Getty If you’re looking for a short road trip with a less-busy beach environment, Surfside Beach is far enough away from Galveston to avoid most of the tourists, but close enough if you want to stop by for a meal. If you’re not looking to head too far from your beachy accommodation, the town has a few great restraints and bars with oceans views just for the two of you.

3. Round Top (1.5 hours from Houston) Source: Getty The smallest town in Texas has a lot to offer travelers looking for a romantic getaway. Between the charming town square full of a variety of small shops and bars sure to give you a taste of the frontier, to the abundance of antique shops, there's a lot to love. It's the perfect place to spend a quiet romantic weekend away.

4. Austin (2.75 hours from Houston) Source: Getty The state capital has a ton to offer, especially considering its close proximity to other destinations on this list. Austin has an expansive live music scene, so whether is country, jazz or rock you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it. Beyond that, Austin has several hiking trails, restaurants to try and more!

5. Lake Travis (3 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Based in Texas Hill Country, this reservoir of the Colorado River has plenty to offer beyond the water and scenic views. The area is hosting several Valentine’s-themed events throughout next week and into the weekend.

6. San Antonio (3 hours from Houston) Source: Getty One of the biggest cities in Texas, San Antonio has a lot to offer couples. Take a romantic walk along the famed riverwalk, plan a romantic dinner at its host of great restaurants, or pay a visit to The Alamo; there’s something for everyone.

7. New Braunfels (3 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Not too far from San Antonio, New Braunfels offers scenic hikes and a rich German history. Try German-style restaurants, beers or even stop by the Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre, one of the last in the country.

8. Wimberley (3 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Wimberley offers several scenic views and hikes, and opportunities for couples to enjoy a romantic stay at a small cabin for those that love glamping. Sonya on Lone Man Creek offers such accommodations, and once you’re ready to leave them, take a tour of the local breweries, distilleries and wineries.

9. Corpus Christi (3.25 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Corpus Christi offers miles upon miles of beaches, so if you’re looking for a packed beach environment or one a little more low key, there’s a spot just for you. The city also has a decent bar scene and a variety of museums and other informative entertainment.

10. Dripping Springs (3.25 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Known as the “Wedding Chapels of Texas,” Dripping Springs is perfect for a romantic road trip away from Houston. Not too far from Austin, the area offering scenery not found anywhere else, like the Hamilton Pool Preserve. After a nice hike, unwind at one of the local breweries or wineries and sample what they have to offer.

11. Dallas (3.5 hours from Houston) Source: Getty If you’re looking for a city environment that doesn’t feel like home, Dallas may be enough of a change for you to make it worth a romantic road trip out there. With a variety of Valentine’s Day events throughout the city, you and your sweetheart are sure to find something for you two. Plus, the city offers a variety of food tours to choose from for all the foodies out there.

12. Fort Worth (4 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Right next to Dallas sits Fort Worth, which offers a bit of an “Old West” vibe if you head over to the Stock Yards. If old Texas isn’t quite your vibe, there’s plenty to do in the city that can help spark a romantic getaway.

13. Fredericksburg (4 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Another one of Texas’s beautiful German-styled towns, located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg features several wineries and places to sample the local product. The area also holds the National Museum of the Pacific War and the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, which is located east of Fredericksburg. There’s also the scenic Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, located north of town.

14. Glen Rose (4 hours from Houston) Source: Getty Home to Dinosaur Valley State Park, Glen Rose offers couples a unique prehistoric hiking experience, as dinosaur footprints are visible in the rock. There’s also the Sky Box Cabins, which offer a cozy and unique glamping experience.